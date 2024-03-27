“The Unveiling”: a fashion show to destigmatize mental well-being





Lashanna Alfred seeks to encourage people to take charge of their lives by managing their mental health and emotions during an upcoming event.

TOLEDO, Ohio Ohio State Data says there are 596 men imprisoned in Lucas County; of this total, 60% are black men. Lashanna Alfred, a licensed social worker, said there's no doubt mental health plays a role and we all need to help eliminate stigma. She seeks to improve Black men's relationship with their own mental health and emotions in an upcoming event. Alfred was born and raised in inner-city Toledo, and her mother and father were both killed when she was just a child. When she became an adult, she was placed behind bars in an overseas prison. She said the experience forced her to see herself for who she was and who she wanted to be. When she returned to America, her parole officer encouraged her to go to school. She went to the University of Toledo and earned a bachelor's and master's degree. Today, Alfred works as a licensed independent social worker; for the second year in a row, it is organizing an event and conference to highlight the importance of prioritizing your mental health. The event is a fashion show called “The Unveiling”.

The show will also use music, styling and modeling to showcase confidence. Alfred said it encourages everyone to take off their masks and be their authentic selves. Black men's experience with mental health and the stigma surrounding it will be discussed and led by a panel of men from the Toledo community. The panel conversation is titled “Men Cry.” Panelists will discuss how men struggle with mental health, how stigma discourages people from getting help, and how to manage their emotions. “We always talk about anger,” Alfred said. “Anger is just a symptom of suffering, and so untreated anger turns into rage, and untreated rage turns into murder and violence. So it's important to me because even when I was growing up , I didn't know anything about mental health. or any of that. When I started growing up and going through my own trials in life, it put me in a place where if I have any best information, I want to share it with others. The talk will also highlight Alfred's five-step strategy for managing your mental health. Alfred said mental health management includes events, thoughts, feelings, behaviors and then outcomes. “Often people think that events control emotions, but what I teach individuals is that it's not the event, it's what you think about the event,” he said. she declared. “If I can teach you to think differently about life events, whether it's the loss of a loved one, a divorce, or a breakup, you will be able to manage your emotions.” The unveiling is a family event. Men, women and children are invited to the event in The Premier banquet hall on May 5. The event starts at 2 p.m. and lasts until 6 p.m. Sponsors and vendors are also encouraged to register. You can find out more via Alfred's website. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

