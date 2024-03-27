8-year-old dresses up as WBTV's Betty Feezor for project





CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) – A local 8-year-old used a recent school project to learn about a WBTV legend and play dress-up. Callie Heagle, a third grader at the school Davidson Community Schoolwas assigned to participate in her school's wax museum and chose to feature Betty Feezor, one of the most iconic media figures in Charlotte history. The longtime WBTV host made her name on The Betty Feezor Show, which ran for 24 years from 1953 to 1977. Feezor did everything from baking cakes to sewing. When she left the station in 1977 after being diagnosed with cancer, she invited cameras into her home, often sharing inspirational or religious messages to viewers. She was incredibly famous. Everyone knew Betty Feezor, Kathy Fite, the producer of the shows. said in 2016. She was like you or me. He was an ordinary person. I think that's one of the things that made it so popular. Today, nearly 50 years after his death and just months before WBTV celebrates its 75th anniversary, the young girl is carrying on Feezor's memory and sharing his legacy with the next generation. Callie Heagle received a cookbook and a note from Betty Feezor's son, Bob. (Family photos) Callie's mom sent pictures of her dressed up and said she loves to cook, just like Feezor. After broadcasting the photos on WBTV QC Morning airing on March 15, host Kristen Miranda sent a note to Feezor's son, Bob, telling him about Callie's plan. A few days later, Callie received a package at school containing a signed recipe book from Betty Feezor, as well as a note from her son. My mother always smiled too, just like you did in your video, Bob's note read in part. That would have made Betty Feezor very happy that you chose her for your school project! My sister and my brother too [watched] your video, and it made all three of us happy too. He ended his message by encouraging her to keep cooking and smiling. Related: Original Betty Feezors set discovered in Charlotte's home, restored by real estate agent Watch the news continuously here: Copyright 2024 WBTV. All rights reserved.

