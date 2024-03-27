Dress Boston, a Beacon Hill boutique, is expanding to the south end

News

The retail store opened by childhood friends is opening a second location on Tremont Street.

What woman At one point in her life, didn't she fantasize about starting a business with a close friend? Friends since fourth grade, Martha Pickett and Jane Schlueter were able to make this dream a reality by opening their clothing store, Dress, at first. Nearly two decades later, they're expanding that business with the launch of a second location in the South End.

When the two 20-somethings left their corporate jobs and decided to become entrepreneurs in 2005, the concept for their original Newbury Street boutique was based on Coco Chanel and the little black dress, says Schlueter, who represents the essential pieces of a woman's wardrobe. In their quest for a fresh and inspiring assortment of clothing, shoes and accessories, they have introduced cutting-edge lines such as Vanessa Bruno, Nili Lotan and Ulla Johnson. The concept was a success, but by 2012, Newbury Street had become a sprawling hub of renowned luxury retailers, and Schlueter and Pickett were ready to move their store to Beacon Hill. We wanted to be part of a smaller local community, Pickett says.

Dress's new Tremont Street outpost was born from that same desire. Like Beacon Hill, the South End neighborhood has a strong sense of community, which is what really appealed to us, says Schlueter. It is a community that seeks authenticity in the products it purchases. The store will feature a collection similar to Beacon Hill's Treasure, although a handful of new lines will be exclusive to the South End, including TWP, a New York-based brand specializing in luxury basics; Erdem of London, known for its vibrant prints and detailed craftsmanship; and the Belgian brand Bellerose.

The new location will also offer the same modern benefits as Dress Beacon Hill, including remote styling, in-home dressing and same-day delivery. With the rise of online shopping, the world of retail has become increasingly accessible, but also less and less personal, Schlueter says. We recognize that we are fortunate to have so many long-time customers who continue to shop with us.

70 Charles Street, Boston, 617-248-9910; 575 Tremont Street, Boston, 857-449-9100.

First published in the print edition of the April 2024 issue with the title In the Bag.