Japanese rock star Yoshiki talks about his passion for fashion and his beginnings at Maison Yoshiki in Paris





As with his long musical career, Yoshiki's eventual foray into fashion seemed inevitable. “I am the eldest son and usually the son takes over the family business,” Yoshiki, Varietywinner of the International Achievement in Music award, talks about his expectations for taking over his parents' kimono shop. “I’ve always been surrounded by these flashy kimonos. I knew every process because my father had some sort of factory behind the store. He continues: “I became a musician, but fashion has always existed: music and fashion are almost inseparable. » The multi-contractor is playing in the big leagues with his Maison Yoshiki Paris brand, recently launched at Milan Fashion Week. Yoshiki said he was overwhelmed by the “great response” to the line and his show. The link with fashion has always been there. In the early 1980s, along with X Japan, Yoshiki and his bandmates pioneered international interest in what would soon be known as the Japanese Visual Kei fashion and music movement. The cover of the group's 1989 sophomore album, “Blue Blood,” contained the phrase “Psychedelic Violence Crime of Visual Shock,” words that epitomized the androgynous makeup, brightly hued clothing and hairstyles of Yoshiki and his peers . “I was a rebel; I rebelled against everything,” he says of the time. “I come from a classical music background, but at the same time, I loved punk rock…I wanted to dress like David Bowie-ish. It's glam, and also androgynous. So we also play very heavy rock, but we also dress in a more feminine style. People were like, “What are you doing?” I said to myself: “Why not? » Yoshiki admits that focusing too much on X Japan's look, rather than their music, has affected him. “At the beginning, I had a lot of trouble,” he says. “A lot of critics and people didn’t understand. I was a bit like a target. I became quite visible, and then people started attacking me. Our fashion was very flashy, so people didn't pay attention to our music. Some people asked, “Do you play music or do you just dress like that?” I'm pretty confident in music – people didn't know I had a classical music background – but we went through some tough times. Yoshiki took his love of fashion and married it to Japanese tradition (and his parents' vocation) with a rock-inspired kimono line, Yoshikimono, in 2011. Pieces from the collection were exhibited in museums in London, Paris and Tokyo. Yoshikimono also collaborated with the popular anime series “Attack on Titan”. On a daily basis, “I’m rather indecisive” when it comes to my wardrobe. “Including stage outfits, I have a bunch ready to go and I decide at the last minute – I improvise a lot. But even in music, I improvise a lot so I also do improvisation in fashion.

