Marine Serre: from radical to pragmatic
PARIS Today's announcement that Marine Serre will be Pitti Uomo's next guest designer is kind of a special way for the French designer to tell the world about her new men's collection. Men have always played a role in her shows and even decided to feature her collections on the men's calendar, but it was only two months ago that she launched an entirely separate menswear range. And now this, already.
Pitti is one of the magical places to stage a first men's fashion show, Serre is amazed. They contacted me, it's as simple as that. But she might be in her own magical place, where good things keep happening. Sales increased by 20% in 2023. It launched its first retail experience at Galeries Lafayettes in December. And in addition to its thriving business, fashion, once the crown princess of dystopia, has also shifted conceptual gears.
There was a time when Serre sounded the alarm about the future in provocative shows like fall/winter 2009's astonishing Radiation, which conjured post-apocalyptic worlds from the detritus of this one. (I think she prefers to call it recycling.) This phase crescendoed with Amor Fati, the film she released during the pandemic. But she followed it up with CORE, a collection, film and book that celebrated the community, the humanity at the heart (the core) of her brand. And at her women's show a month ago, she spoke about the process by which her dystopian vision was replaced by a kind of everyday utopianism.
Earlier this month, Serre exhibited in a converted community space in a former railway warehouse in Paris. The audience was surrounded by a cafe, a bar, a florist, a pizzeria, the kind of concessions that serve locals. She wanted a community experience and there was a lovely sense of street life to the proceedings. 3,000 people responded to her call for Instagram models. My duty now is to bring 10 minutes of joy, she said before the show.
Looking back, she recognizes that it may not have been her best collection, but she made people happy and poured love into keeping that vibe going at Pitti. She visited Florence for the first time to scout locations and found a place with incredible views and a very important connection to nature. Beyond that, she's not about to spoil the surprise.
The Parisian fashion show marked the return of Serres to the women's calendar. She considered this decision to be significant. It’s very important to me as a woman to design for women. Women dominate her brand, both on the team level (six of its eight board members and 65 percent of its employees are women) and in company leadership.
Men's fashion is therefore a departure. The clear separation of the two collections reflects Serre's belief that they dress very differently. I like women who embrace their femininity and I like men who embrace that they are men. As a designer I know you can't really design the same way, it all depends on your body shape. For this reason I have to separate the two collections because it doesn't always work aesthetically.
I don't think I understand men more than women, that's for sure, Serre continues, but I'm someone who is really happy to get feedback. When I designed with A$AP Rocky, I never had any issues designing for men with another guy telling me what they like or don't like. She knows how to listen. They tell me they need something simpler, or they want a wider leg or broad shoulders to feel stronger. It's the same thing I do with women. I like things that are quite elegant and flowing, with grace, even if it's a tracksuit. You get the ambiance in the volume.
There is always a man she has in mind. It was on her mind when she chose the location for her women's show, as the reclaimed space was called Ground Control. She imagined him walking around Berlin in the collection's trench coat, tied at the waist. It's a simple cotton jacquard trench, but, depending on the color of your hair or the way you walk, this trench will speak of something else, she explains. This is the idea of everyday utopia. Everything can be magical.
He is of course David Bowie, the human incarnation of Serre's own alchemy: making clothing a pretext to tell a story, to make the imagination work. David really was that. You never knew what was next with him. When I think about his films, his videos, his last album, everything was so connected. He thought of everything. Of course, I have other men who inspire me, but I like to leave it to him.
It's been eight years since Serre launched her brand as an idealistic alternative to the fashion industry's destructive impact on the planet. She's only 32, but a mature pragmatism has taken over. The challenge isn't greater, it's just different, she says. I think I'm a bit in my own bubble anyway. Producing differently, being completely independent, I don't need to make all my choices based on money. I have a freedom that is really powerful for me.
At the same time, Serre admits that she is now part of the industry she had initially positioned herself against, and that her role is no longer to sound the alarm, because everyone knows it and does not doesn't want to know. These days, she says she thinks more about what she should do with her community, the people who share her values.
A word Serre comes back to often is connection. She once told me that what scared her the most was the idea of an isolated, alone human being. Before her last show, she imagined it all came down to one question: If you had to call someone to tell them something you've never dared to say, what would it be?
I love connecting people to each other, and to connect with someone you have to tell the truth about yourself. I couldn't let her go without asking her what her answer would be. I love you, she said. Now why wasn't I surprised by his response?
