Woman Asks Online About Wedding Outfit She's Obsessed With, Receives Angry Response





A woman asked online if she could wear a cream dress to a wedding and quickly received a very angry response. Tanya received a cream dress in the mail, with the outfit featuring spaghetti straps, bust cups and a knee-length slit. The pleated dress, by Manning Cartell, costs $699, or $456 USD. She said she was obsessed with the dress, but asked her social media followers if the color was acceptable for a wedding. It's like tan/cream/nude. I hope because I'm dark it doesn't look white, she said. Obviously I don't want to offend anyone, but it's just the best evening dress I've seen and love. A woman named Tanya asked online if she could wear a cream dress to a wedding. TikTok/tanyabella Tanya, who claimed to have only attended Indian weddings before, said she has three weddings coming up in 2024. Social media users were all of the opinion that Tanya should not wear the dress to the wedding. Difficult no. Gorgeous dress though, said one social media user. Start your day with everything you need to know Morning Report delivers the latest news, videos, photos and more. Thanks for recording! Another added: My policy is: if you have to question it, then no. NOT for a wedding. But definitely so gorrrrg for another event, one social media user shared. One added: I think it totally depends on the bride. I asked because I wanted to wear black and she said she preferred me to wear white/cream rather than black. Obviously I don't want to offend anyone, but it's just the best evening dress I've seen and love, Tanya said. TikTok/tanyabella Hard no, did this dress keep an option for my own rehearsal dinner as a bride, one person added. Another said: This is absolutely beautiful but I'm getting married this spring and if anyone wore this to my wedding I would cry. In a follow-up video, Tanya said she didn't buy it with the intention of it being a dress to wear to a wedding, but rather for a family trip, as they had more formal events to attend . It wasn't until the dress appeared that she began to think it could possibly be worn to a wedding. One person wrote NOT for a wedding. But this is definitely so gorrrrg for another event, one social media user shared, below the video. TikTok/tanyabella Tanya also held the dress against a white skirt, and although the dresses were different, she understood on camera that it might appear differently. At Indian weddings, the concept of upstaging the bride doesn't exist, you're basically encouraged to dress to the nines, she said. I know white isn't allowed at western weddings because he was so tan I wasn't sure. She said the consensus was not to wear the dress.

