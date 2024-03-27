LORDI Graces on the cover of VOGUE SCANDINAVIA fashion magazine

Finnish rock legends RAW made their debut as a high fashion model in the March-April 2024 issue of Vogue Scandinaviawith an ethical twist: the group requested that all handbags in the editorial, photographed locally in Helsinki, be made entirely from vegan materials.

This special request is not surprising since RAWwhose members never appear without their elaborate grisly skeletons, masks and zombie makeup, are longtime collaborators of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). “We absolutely want to be cruelty-free, from the makeup we use for our masks to the materials used for our outfits,” says RAW leader M Lordi in the accompanying interview. “We are all avid animal lovers and everyone in the group has pets.” M Lordi also shared that at his home in Rovaniemi, Finnish Lapland, he has a beloved dog and no fewer than 10 snakes.

“The demand from animal-loving rockers to carry exclusively vegan handbags has only made this feature more charming and perfectly aligned with Vogue Scandinaviathe enduring values ​​of “, declares Vogue Scandinavia editor-in-chief Martine Bonnier.

In the full story, M Lordi also shares rare information about the group's debut, their 2006 release Eurovision triumph, and how they are “better than ever” almost 20 years later.

Last September, M Lordi was asked in an interview with the Czech Republic Television behind the scenes if it is difficult for him and his comrades to maintain their anonymity after all these years. The 50-year-old musician, his real name Tomi Petteri Putaansuusaid: “[It’s] really easy, actually. It's not difficult at all anymore. Here's the problem: the mainstream media isn't interested in us anymore, which is a damn good thing. Because after Eurovision for a few years it was really annoying. But it's not difficult for me at all. Not a little bit, because I've never been on social media in my entire life, not for a single second. I've never been there Facebook or the fuck, what are these whores Twitter and shit, you know, Instagram. I'm not there and I won't be there. I hate all that. So easy for me. [Laughs]”

RAW caused a sensation by winning the 2006 edition Eurovision with “Hard Rock Hallelujah”which in turn constitutes the group's third album, “The Arockalypse”, a success throughout Europe. On the back of their Eurovision victory, they won a lucrative series of promotions, including RAW– branded cola, boiled sweets and credit cards; and performed live at MTV European Music Awards. A place was renamed in RAWthe honor of in the Sámi town of Rovaniemi; A RAW-a themed postage stamp was issued in Finland and the band starred in their first film, titled “Dark floors”.

With their monster movie character, RAW seemed a most unlikely choice to represent their country at the Eurovision Song Contest. So you can imagine how many people were shocked when the group not only took home top honors, but also took home the most points in the history of this venerable event.

In the days that followed RAWIt is Eurovision earn, Reuters reported that nearly 200,000 Finns signed an online petition to express their dismay after tabloid magazines published photos of the band members dressed in their trademark monster costumes.

Even if M Lordi and his bandmates had asked the media not to run out-of-character photos of them, two Finnish tabloid magazines took the initiative, sparking an online backlash from the band's fans.

In 2017, M Lordi admitted to MariskalRock with which he was initially comfortable RAWconnection with Eurovision. “There was a time, more than a couple years ago, when I really, really, really hated it. everyone is always ask about what the fuck Eurovision; There was a time,” he said. “Today I accepted it. It's like, okay, I'm actually proud that we're a part of Eurovision history and I am proud that Eurovision is part of the history of this group. I mean, it's a big part of our consciousness. Because the band's notoriety would be so different, it would be much smaller without that TV show from ten years ago. »

He continued: “I don't regret it at all. Because I don't have anything bad to say about Eurovision itself, but the problem we've had over the years is people not knowing anything other than the fact that we were on Eurovision. And it's a big pill to take off, it's like a fucking tattoo, you got a fucking tattoo on your forehead that says 'Eurovision.' And this is something that really, really, really drove me crazy a few years ago; I was really struggling with this.

“I accepted, it's all good; I mean, it's cool,” he said. “I'm proud of it. And every May, when there's a new Eurovision, I know my phone will start ringing and people will ask my opinion, and then we'll get requests: “Do you want to come to this country's semi-finals?” Do you want to come here? And for years we said, “No, we don't want to.” We do not want. But now we're like, “Damn! Let's do it. What the hell?' I mean, come on, it's a lot of fun, and it's part of our history, and the Eurovisionthey really want us to come there, because, let's face it, we're one of those winners that people still remember.

RAW released his eighteenth studio album, “Screenwriters Guild”in March 2023 via Atomic Fire Records.

Photography approved by Karolina Brlund (courtesy of Reigning Phoenix Music)