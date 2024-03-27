This Lilly Pulitzer dress is so flattering on my 5 foot figure





I have a love-hate relationship with dresses. There are many reasons why I love them: they are low-cut outfits, can be dressed up or down and are ideal for warm weather; However, it can be difficult for me to find styles that flatter my 5-foot-2 figure (read: too long, extremely flowy, or overall disproportionate to my body). So when I find a dress that fits me perfectly, I want to shout it from the rooftops, and my most recent (and exciting) discovery is the Bayleigh mid-length dress by Lilly Pulitzer. Lilly Pulitzers new spring collection is full of dresses in the brand's signature bright colors that can be worn to work, weddings, showers and vacations, and the Bayleigh mid-length dress is no exception. With its floral pattern in bright shades of blue, pink, green and yellow, the dress brought life to my mostly neutral wardrobe. Lilly Pulitzer – Bayleigh Midi Dress Lily Pulitzer

I couldn't wait to test the Bayleigh mid-length dress because I prefer mid-length styles, but I also wanted to try a flowy silhouette since most of the ones I own are straight or fitted. Plus, the spring print is unlike anything I own, and I was looking for something cheerful for this season and beyond. After receiving it, my first impression of the dress was that the fabric was much more comfortable and flexible than I expected from the photos online. Once I tried it on, I was even happier with the fabric. It's made from a blend of rayon and spandex, which means it's soft, thick but breathable, and has the right amount of stretch to keep it from clinging to your body. THE midi dress hits just above my ankles, has a nice flowy skirt that doesn't overwhelm my petite figure, and has built-in cups to smooth and lift the bust. I also love the floaty sleeves, the not-too-deep V-neckline and the smocked back with the easy-access zipper. As for sizing, I recommend sizing down if you are between sizes. I'm usually a 2 or 4, and the 4 was just a little too big. I have a larger bust, so when I can't try on items in person, I tend to choose a 4 as I prefer to have a little more room in the bust than not. THE dress is a great piece to have on hand for both casual and formal occasions. I've worn it with heels and sneakers and plan to wear it with sandals and even barefoot on my annual summer beach vacation. And speaking of travel, this is the perfect dress for any upcoming trips because it doesn't wrinkle after sitting in your suitcase and exudes resort style. Add the small-friendly, approved by the editor Bayleigh mid-length dress to your warm-weather wardrobe and keep scrolling for more pieces I'm looking at from Lilly Pulitzers' new collection. Lilly Pulitzer – Bryson Skirted Playsuit Lily Pulitzer

