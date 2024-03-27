Japanese Rock Star Yoshiki Talks New Movie Doc, Fashion and Fan Appreciation

Ahead of the unveiling of the high-end Maison Yoshiki line during Milan Fashion Week 2024, its creator and namesake, Japanese rock star Yoshiki, made a last-minute decision to perform on the catwalk.

About 10 minutes into the Feb. 22 presentation at the city's science and technology museum dedicated to Leonardo da Vinci, the industrial, pulsating EDM production quieted down as Yoshiki sat down at his crystal piano Personally branded Kawai, placed between two rows of runway models. A melodic solo accompaniment of Bach's Prelude in C major accompanied the parade of minimal pieces, mostly trimmed in black satin, silk and faux fur. As all 37 models returned to the stage for the final look, Yoshiki performed his arrangement of “Nessun dorma” from Puccini's “Turandot,” followed by the designer of the moment walking away from the piano, putting on his signature sunglasses and waving the crowd. with two arcs before leading the models towards the exit.

In its review of the show, The Cut noted the “performance quality” of Yoshiki Maison's debut, highlighting the multi-hyphenate's behavior: “He seemed completely cold about his ability to be a designer, which is perhaps not at all surprising. »

Indeed, this “relaxed” attitude is far from a surprise to those familiar with Yoshiki's four decades of work in the entertainment industry: they know the star's fearless specificity in everything he touches.

Whether it's genre-spanning musical collaborations, directing a documentary, or his fashion projects and philanthropic work, the soft-spoken, often sunglasses-wearing rock star masks a soul deeply creative.

“I was hesitant to perform on stage because I wanted the center of attention to be the clothes, not me,” Yoshiki mused a few days later during a late-night phone call from Tokyo. “My team suggested to me, 'Yoshiki, you should perform, it will add some kind of strength to your show,'” before adding with a laugh: “Pretty much, at the last minute, I was convinced to playing because I wanted to take people on a kind of journey.

For the debut of his fashion line, Yoshiki composed three electronic pieces in addition to performing compositions by Bach and Puccini, highlighting the multifaceted capabilities of Variety's Intl. Honored Achievement in Music.

In 2023 alone, Yoshiki has embarked on two international tours, made his directorial debut with the music documentary “Yoshiki: Under the Sky,” released new music with his two rock bands and is produced with the biggest stars from the pop, rock, opera, J.-pop and K-pop worlds, including Ellie Goulding, St. Vincent and Tomorrow X Together.

During the same period, Yoshiki received the Icon Award at Stars Asian Intl in Los Angeles. Film Festival and was named Favorite Intl. Performer at the 2023 Mnet Asian Music Awards in Tokyo. He also became the first Japanese artist to have hand and foot prints commemorated at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

And he's not slowing down: On April 16, he'll perform the national anthem at Dodger Stadium for Hello Kitty Night. The musician creates an overarching theme for Hello Kitty in honor of its 50th anniversary.

“Defining Yoshiki is very confusing,” he says. “I meet people who don’t know me and ask me: “What do you do?” »

As if he needs to take a moment to remember the answer, he pauses with a slight hmm before landing on: “I love being surrounded by art – something like that.”

Yoshiki Hayashi was born in the town of Tateyama in Chiba, in the Tokyo metropolitan area, to parents who ran a kimono shop. They also both had a background in music. When his father, a jazz pianist and tap dancer, committed suicide when Yoshiki was just 10 years old, the future star found relief from his tragedy in punk and hard-rock music, embracing artists such as Kiss, Led Zeppelin and Iron Maiden, all while learning to play. drums and guitar – a stark contrast to the piano and music theory lessons the perfect student had learned from a young age.

Yoshiki played in bands alongside his childhood friend and singer-songwriter Toshimitsu Deyama (soon better known worldwide via his own mononym, Toshi), with the two founding X Japan in 1982 and led the band through its multi-platinum and award-winning success. winning career. X Japan were the first band to bring metal to the famous Tokyo Dome stadium, and were also Japan's answer to glam rock, but with a local twist via the popular fashion movement Visual Kei with its makeup, hairstyles and costumes in explosive colors.

In the early 1990s, Yoshiki ventured into solo work beyond his work for X Japan, collaborating with Japanese electronic pioneer Tetsuya Komuro and releasing his 1991 CD “Yoshiki Selection” with interpretations of Bach, Beethoven and Chopin. Looking increasingly outward for both collaborators and recognition, Yoshiki tapped Beatles producer George Martin for his first solo album, 1993's “Eternal Melody,” while Queen drummer Roger Taylor l featured on “Foreign Sand”, the second single from the English drummer's 1994 solo album “Happiness?” ”, which entered the Top 40 of the British singles chart.

Although X Japan announced its dissolution in 1997, Yoshiki has balanced the group's periodic reunions (most recently, he released his first new single in eight years, “Angel,” last July) with a series of projects that meet to his demanding and varied tastes. this has expanded into a career spanning film, toys, fragrance, food and drink, all with the aim of bringing the best of himself to his loyal fan base. He was even the subject of a comic book, “Red Blood Dragon,” created by Marvel legend Stan Lee with artist Todd McFarlane.

“When I carry out a project, I always give it one hundred percent,” he reflects. “I’m just picky about everything, I guess?”

Looking back on his “crazy” 2023, Yoshiki expresses gratitude but hopes that 2024 can be a year for him to create and take “time out of school to think more about life.” Or, as he would later say with a hearty laugh: “Well, I’m still single.” »

But her personal life may have to take a back seat once again as the star swims in a sea of ​​creative commitments, which includes recording new music.

Yoshiki is currently composing the official song to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Sanrio's Hello Kitty character and brand. The Last Rockstars, his Japanese supergroup that includes three other stage legends, will play its final U.S. tour in August at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. Yoshiki is also writing a symphony, intended for a full orchestra, and recently hosted fellow Asian icon and friend G-Dragon, the leader of the K-pop group Bigbang, at his Los Angeles studio.

“We were just figuring out if we created music together,” he says. “He is very talented and charismatic. I love K-pop, it's very inspiring, and I love J-pop and J-rock. Sometimes working together or collaborating can be amazing.

Inspired by his experience directing and starring in the documentary “Yoshiki: Under the Sky,” which featured pandemic-era musical collaborations with artists as diverse as Scorpions, Sarah Brightman, Hide, Jane Zhang, St .Vincent, Nicole Scherzinger, Lindsey Stirling and the Chainsmokers, Yoshiki is also directing another documentary project and a feature film.

Yoshiki still aspires to make his mark in the world's biggest music industry.

“In terms of America or internationally, I don’t feel like I’ve accomplished much yet,” he admits. “I'm still not a household name, so I still have a long way to go, but at the same time, my goal is not to become famous or anything.”

Instead, he has aspirations that transcend the traditional boundaries of fame and fortune.

“My goal is to try to dedicate any moment of my life to this art – to the beauty of art, to everything,” Yoshiki says. “By doing this I can support people. That's why I do this.

And it is the fans who push Yoshiki to strive for excellence.

“The fans are the reason I’m still here,” he says. “Sometimes I get lost in thoughts like, 'Why am I living in this world?' » When I see my fans, they make me feel like I can live well.