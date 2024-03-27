Global vintage fashion takes center stage at the Manhattan Vintage Show this spring





Manhattan Vintage will feature 20 new dealerships. designer collections including Ossie Clark, Chanel and Rolex Post this “Every season, Manhattan Vintage continues its mission to cultivate a vibrant and inclusive community of fashion lovers, from our extraordinary stockists to our stylish buyers,” said Amy Abramsthe owner of Manhattan Vintage. “It’s not just about fashion; it’s a celebration of the history, artistry and timeless appeal of vintage that resonates across generations. Vintage isn't just sustainable, it's thriving, and we're here to make sure it shines brighter with every show. “ Manhattan Vintage's Spring show will embrace the pervasive influence of special occasion and evening wear from eras past, with rare and exquisite independent collections from legendary designers such as Ossie Clark, Issey MiyakeJohn Galliano, and one of Moschino's largest archival collections from the 1980s. With over 90 independent dealers each season the show is where personal style and history converge in one vibrant exhibition. Accessories and jewelry will once again be in the spotlight, with over 15 specialty dealers bringing Manhattan Vintage an exclusive selection of Chanel at Fendi in addition to an assortment of luxury vintage watches, including Rolex And Cartier. The Manhattan Vintage Show, a vanguard of global vintage fashion, reflects a universal appreciation for the artistry, craftsmanship and storytelling inherent in clothing from the past. It provides an essential platform for fashion dialogue, seamlessly connecting personal style with the stories that have shaped each era. For more ticket information and further details, visit www.manhattanvintage.com , @thevintageshow . Early Access, General Admission, and Student Ticketing are available for purchase at eventbrite.com . For all press inquiries, contact: [email protected] Event details Upcoming shows Summer 2024: May 31st , June 1 2

, 2 Fall 2024: October 18 19, 20 ABOUT AMY ABRAMS

Amy Abrams, co-founder of Shop Extraordinary Enterprises, Artists & Fleas, Regeneration, and behind the acquisition of the Manhattan Vintage Show, has been a recognized figure in promoting independent creators and entrepreneurs for over 20 years. His dynamic approach earned him a spot on Fast Company's Most Creative People in Business (2023), demonstrating his important work across the industry. Before starting Shop Extraordinary Enterprises, Abrams published and co-authored “The Big Enough Company: Building a Business That Works for You” and co-founded In Good Company, a New York City Community and business training center. SHOP EXTRAORDINARY BUSINESSES

Born from a love of retail, Shop Extraordinary Enterprises was created by co-founders Amy Abrams And Ronen Glimer creating transformative retail experiences that empower entrepreneurial courage, the spirit of creativity and the power of human connection. The company, headquartered in New York City, supports entrepreneurs while energizing communities in an innovative and sustainable way. The company's brand portfolio includes Artists & Chips commercial showcase for makers and creators since 2003, Regeneration a vintage, thrift and upcycled fashion market, created in 2021, and Manhattan Vintage 2022. SOURCE Manhattan Vintage Show

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-vintage-fashion-takes-center-stage-at-the-manhattan-vintage-show-this-spring-302100581.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos