Heidi Klum, 50, is a mermaid goddess in a super fitted dress with 70s hair





Heidi Klum was seen on the red carpet Tuesday to mark the new season of America's Got Talent and let's just say she channeled the ultimate mermaid goddess energy. THE AGTThe judge, 50, stepped out wearing an ultra-flattering khaki bodycon midi dress featuring a high neckline and racerback. The dress was fitted to the knee with ruching at the torso and a more floaty skirt. © Getty Heidi Klum attended the red carpet for season 19 of America's Got Talent The German model adorned the room with gold goddess accessories, including pointed-toe stilettos in a reflective material, as well as gold bracelets on each wrist. © Getty Heidi Klum wowed in khaki on the red carpet You couldn't help but notice Heidi's gold stiletto nails and bold rings as she stood with her hands on her hips. © Getty Heidi Klum strutted in gold sunglasses A host of Germany's next top modelrocked a glamorous '70s hairstyle that Farrah Fawcett would have worn everywhere. Heidi often wears her blonde locks straight with her straight bangs but on this occasion the star decided to push her bangs to the side to frame her face like a statement curtain bang. The lengths of her hair were styled in big bouncy waves. Her makeup was also super glamorous and a welcome departure from many Hollywood looks that revolve around a neutral palette. © Getty Heidi wore a 70s hairstyle Heidi looked stunning wearing shimmery green eyeshadow with an icy white shade blended into the inner corner of her eyes for a glowy eye effect. © Getty Heidi opted for gold accessories The green shade was also blended under her eyes and she wore fluttering false eyelashes. Completing the look was her ultra-nude matte lip and on the way to the event, Heidi donned gold aviator sunglasses. Heidi wowed in green the day before. The star was spotted in Pasadena in an oversized emerald green blazer with matching cigarette pants. © Getty Heidi wowed in an emerald green suit The model styled the green suit with strappy gold heels and once again wore gold sunglasses and statement gold rings, as well as a green Birkin bag with gold detailing. On Monday, Heidi was also spotted in Pasadena, but opted for a contrasting look. The star wowed in a black satin slip dress with a V-neckline adorned with white lace along the skirt hem and on the bodice. © Getty Heidi looked like a bohemian biker The mother-of-four styled the stylish item with an oversized black blazer and knee-high stiletto boots, completing the look with black sunglasses for an ultra-cool touch. © Getty Heidi Klum looked unrecognizable in a white trench coat Last week, we couldn't help but notice Heidi as she arrived at the AGT studios with her daughter Lou. The former Victoria's Secret Angel was surprised in an oversized white trench coat covered in black abstract markings, white knee-high boots and a white handbag with a rainbow-colored umbrella held over his head. © Getty Heidi's boots were amazing DISCOVER:Heidi Klum, 50, Is Unrecognizable in a Childhood Photo That Will Leave You Stunned Heidi isn't afraid of bold boots. Last week, she was spotted in a bright orange sweatshirt and mini skirt made from the same fleece-lined fabric, with a pair of brown snake-print thigh-high boots and a matching handbag.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/celebrity-style/516257/agt-heidi-klum-mermaid-goddess-most-flattering-cinched-dress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos