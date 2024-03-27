BRIEF NEWS CHINA: March 27, 2024





Manolo Blahnik and Bluebell Group have formed a joint venture to expand into the Hong Kong market. The first Manolo Blahnik store in Hong Kong, designed by Nick Leith-Smith Architecture and Design, open last week at Lee Garden Mall. Two more stores are planned for later this year, including one at the Pacific Place mall. Bluebell Group has already launched Manolo Blahnik in other Asian markets such as Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan. Manolo Blahnik currently operates more than 300 stores in 30 countries, including 20 independent boutiques, including two recently opened in New York. According to the latest global rich list compiled by Hurun Research Institute, Mumbai has exceeds Beijing becomes the billionaire capital of Asia for the first time, with 92 billionaires, behind New York and London. Led by the likes of Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, India added 94 billionaires in 2023, marking its highest number since 2013, with confidence in the economy reaching record levels. Meanwhile, China still tops the list with 814 billionaires, although its number has decreased by 155 compared to 2022 due to difficulties in the real estate and renewable energy sectors. Shanghai Meilongzhen Isetan Department Store announcement via its official WeChat public account on Monday this week that it will officially cease operations on June 30. Consumption points, gift cards and e-vouchers will expire on the second day after closing. It is understood that after the closure of Meilongzhen Isetan Department Store in Shanghai, the Japanese department store brand will only have one store left in China, namely Isetan Department Store in Tianjin. Anta Group yesterday released its annual performance report for 2023. Revenue reached $9.82 billion (RMB 62.356 billion), up 16.2% year-on-year, setting a new all-time high, with net profit of 1.72 billion dollars (10.945 billion RMB), an increase of 44.9 year-on-year. % , including net profit of $1.61 billion (RMB 10.236 billion) attributable to shareholders of the parent company and joint ventures, a year-on-year increase of 34.9%. Anta Sports has ranked first among Chinese sporting goods enterprises for 12 consecutive years and occupied the first place in China's sporting goods industry for two consecutive years, widening the gap with major competitors such as than Nike China. Anta Group recently announcement the opening of China's first zero-carbon certified store, Antacero, on Wukang Road, Shanghai, on April 20. From products to packaging and even decoration materials, the entire process, including energy consumption and store operations, will be dedicated to reducing carbon emissions. emissions. In recent years, Anta has continued sustainable product planning, integrating environmental and health considerations into product design, aiming to increase the proportion of sustainable products to 50% by 2030. TikTok has introduced TikTok Shop Mall in Singapore, offering a curated selection of local and international brands. Last year, TikTok Shop Mall-branded shopping malls were launched in Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia, showcasing local and international brands to raise awareness and support the development of local small and medium-sized e-commerce businesses. Outdoor lifestyle brand Beneunder yesterday announcement actress Yang Mi as brand ambassador. This is the second collaboration between Beneunder and Yang; 10 years ago, they formed a partnership to promote their flagship product, the Little Black Umbrella parasol. Loro Piana, owned by LVMH, has denied accusations of unfair treatment towards suppliers of vicuña wool in Peru following a Bloomberg report, with US Congressman Robert Garcia demanding an explanation from the brands chairman and CEO. The brand refuted allegations of exploitation, saying its purchases from the Lucanas community represented 4% of Peru's total, providing substantial income to villagers and highlighting its $20 million investment in Peru-based suppliers in over the last decade. Loro Piana defended its practices, highlighting the annual one-day harvest and price range of $300 to $400 per kilo of wool, while pledging to strengthen supply chain oversight to ensure distribution fair payments to harvesting organizations. Following the departure of Pierpaolo Picciolis from Valentino after 25 years, Valentino announcement his absence from Paris Men's Fashion Week and Haute Couture Week in June. Piccioli, who initially shared the title of creative director with Maria Grazia Chiuri, confirmed his departure on March 22. Valentino said that due to recent organizational changes regarding creative direction, it will not present its upcoming men's and haute couture collections in June 2024. Fashion Week is scheduled for June 18-23 and haute couture shows from June 24-23. June 27. Saudi Arabia plans to introduce the worlds first Dragon Ball Z theme park as part of its Qiddiya project, with an area of ​​492,386 square meters. The announcement reflects the kingdom's significant investment in video games and anime, with collaborations involving Toei Animation and MiSK, supported by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). Qiddiya, located near Riyadh, aims to become a huge entertainment city with more than 400 attractions, including theme parks and hotels, contributing to the country's tourism goals set out in Vision 2030.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jingdaily.com/posts/china-news-brief-27-march-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos