Shop 13 Evening Dresses for Spring Dates

No matter the time of year, a date night is something that Never goes out of fashion. A part of We spending hours preparing and preparing to make sure we are at our best. Other fashionistas opt for a more simplified dating routine. No matter how you prepare, there's nothing sweeter than seeing your partner's face light up with an adorable smile at the sight of you in your evening outfit.

There's no denying it: dresses are an easy way to celebrate date night. Now that spring is here, there are many lightweight fabrics, colorful prints and unique textures you can wear. Whether you're hosting a cooking class at home or heading to a luxurious dinner or show, we've got you covered. We've rounded up the best dresses for spring evenings from classic retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Quince to give you a variety of looks with a range of price tags. Shop our top picks ahead of time!

Short dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We love flirty-inspired looks. Start your evening with the help of this romantic dress. It features a floral print and the cutest ruffle details.

2. We also like: This Abercrombie & Fitch mini is not an ordinary babydoll dress. It's actually a skort. The off-the-shoulder striped details have We excited to count down the days until our next appointment.

3. We cannot forget: Take a walk on the wild side! This animal print dress has a smocked back, adjustable straps and a sweetheart neckline.

4. Bonuses: Want to serve effortless slay on your next date? Break out that flowing black mini. It features dreamy pleats throughout the skirt and has an ultra-flattering oversized silhouette.

5. Supplement: Are you hosting your partner for a casual evening? This lantern sleeve dress is the perfect option. It's super cute and features a unique ribbon on the back.

6.LBD: Is a date night wardrobe truly complete without a little black dress? This mini dress has a chic off-the-shoulder silhouette and a ruched hem.

Mid-length dresses

7. Major Savings: The only thing we love more than looking good for date nights is buying our look for less! Right now you mark this silky sheet dress on sale for just $80 at Quince.

8. Pretty Pastel: Spring is synonymous with powder pastels. If you like to opt for colorful date options, check out Emerson from Abercrombie & Fitch. dress. Along with a pretty floral print design in trendy pastel shades, it features a side slit and an open back cutout that is so cute.

9. Versatile service: There are so many chic ways to wear this ribbed knit tank number of Quince. You can pair it with sneakers and a denim jacket for a casual night out or dress it up with stilettos and a fancy evening bag when the occasion calls for it.

10. All about the details: Show some skin, thanks to this Petal & Pup cutout dress. Your date will love it!

Long dresses

11. Flowing Flowers: The floral print pattern on this dress is so chic that you'll want to wear it every time you have a date in the good old days outdoors.

12. Killing a Rich Mom: You'll be the star of the show in this refined model number. It features a long sleeve mesh top with a silky dress attached underneath. You'll be serving up rich mommy vibes, that's for sure!

13. Last but not least: This maxi complex dress is an absolute marvel. You'll want to show off the unique tie clip and rich gold hue when you head out for a more formal outing.