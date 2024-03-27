Fashion
University of Maryland
Information for signatories can be found below. Jace Clark and Laurin Mack have already signed on with the Terps for the 2024 spring season.
“I am excited to welcome these young men to our program,” Cirovski said. “They possess the qualities we look for in our players on and off the field. Their diverse skill sets will add to what we have returning from last season. Terp fans will enjoy watching them play at Ludwig Field at the autumn ! “
Los Angeles, CA
Brown //Real So Cal
Goalie
Before Maryland: Played in 11 games and started 10 during his senior season at Brown. not concede a goal in conference. The second-team All-Ivy League, two-time Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year, helped Brown reach the Ivy League championship game.
Baltimore, Maryland.
Loudoun United
Defender
Before Maryland: Played for DC United Academy for coach Matt Arrington and Loudoun United for coach Ryan Martin… Made 28 appearances for Loudoun in the USL Championship, playing 1,249 minutes… Scored one goal for Loudoun …Played for DC United's youth teams before signing a developmental contract with Loudoun, who is on DC United's reserve team, the son of Maceo and Kia Clark…says his father is his greatest inspiration.
Farum, Denmark
FC Roskilde
Before
Before Maryland: Before Maryland: Comes to Maryland from FC Roskilde after also playing for Fremad Amager and FC Nordsjælland, top scorer for FC Nordsjælland at U-17 level and helped FC Nordsjælland win the Danish U17 League championship. 11 goals in the Danish U19 Superliga. Appeared for the Denmark U19 national team. 12 matches in Nordicbetliga. (2nd highest senior level in Denmark) for Fremad Amager.
“
Emmendingen, Germany
SC Freiburg
Goalie
Before Maryland: Coming to Maryland from SC Freiburg of the German Bundisliga, former club of Terp great Zack Steffen, made appearances for SC Freiburg II in 3.Liga also made appearances in the U19 Bundesliga roster for the 2024 spring semester .
Columbia, Maryland.
Baltimore Armor
Before
Before Maryland: Played for Baltimore Armor, coached by Mike Lookingland, participated in the MLS Next Fest All-Star Games, scored thirty goals in a single season for Armour, son of Jean-Marc and Lorif, his father was a gymnast for Penn State, attended Howard High School, honor roll member, favorite soccer player is Neymar.
Berlin, Germany
Hertha Berlin
Midfielder
Before Maryland: Played for Hertha BSC U-19 in the Youth Bundesliga Champions of the North/Northeast Conference 2022,2023Son of Andreas and Loreta MichelbrinkBrother Jonas Michelbrink plays for MSV Duisburg of 3. Ligaa makes one appearance for the team German U18 national team and made seven appearances for the Lithuania U19 national team.
a pass or a dribble. His deception allows him to find passing lanes to create assists, while also delivering a superb shot from distance, making him a goal scoring threat. His leadership is undeniable while Captain of Hertha Berlin U19 and Lithuanian U19 national team.”
Tampa, Florida
Tampa Bay United
Defender
Before Maryland: Played for Tampa Bay United, selected to participate in the United States Youth National Team Regional ID Center, trained with Tampa Bay Rowdies of the United Soccer League.
New Albany, Ohio
Columbus Crew Academy
Before
Before Maryland: Played for the Columbus Crew Academy under coaches Gus Teren, Kelvin Jones, Sergio Lopez and Evan Fuhs. Played six games and started two for Columbus Crew 2 in MLS NEXT. Paused. Olimpico defeated Manchester United U-17 in the 2023 GA Cup. The goal was named the GA Cup Goal of the Tournament won the Columbus Crew Academy's Who Dares Wins Award, given to the player “Being willing to take risks and have confidence that it will pay off.”…MLSSoccer.com Honorable Mention Best XI for 2023 GA Cup trained with the Crew's first team during the 2023 pre-season. Son of Tom and Melissa Presthus, Melissa was the captain of the 1995 SMU women's soccer team that advanced to the College Cup semifinals. Tom was the men's soccer captain at SMU and played seven seasons in MLS with DC. United and Columbus CrewTom was named an MLS All-Star in 1999 and won two MLS Cups, in addition to earning a USMNT cap. His brother TJ plays football at Yale and was the Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. His brother Rhys plays for the Columbus Crew Academy.
Sydney, Australia
Yale
Before
Before Maryland:Played two seasons for Yale2023 All-Ivy League First Team selection2023 United Soccer Coaches All-Region First Team selection2023 Ivy League All-Tournament TeamStarted all 20 games for Yale, scoring four goals and recording seven assists2022 honorable mention All-Ivy selectionhad six assists in 2022appeared in 16 games and started 14; played two seasons for Fordham; started 17 games in 2021, leading Fordham with 13 points (7 assists, 3 goals)…helped Fordham win the Atlantic 10 championship in 2020; and Manly UnitedUncle, Chris Rogers, was a professional cricketer in Australia.
Brentwood, New Hampshire
United Sea Coast
Before
Before Maryland:Played at Seacoast United, coached by Alex Ryan, helped Seacoast United reach the quarterfinals of the MLS NXT Cup, son of John and Jeanine.
Garden City, New York
NYCFC Academy
Before
Before Maryland:Played for NYCFC Academy, coached by Jose Jimenez, called up to play for NYCFCII… Prominent Player of the Week… Son of Christopher and Courtney Christopher played soccer at St. John's. His brother Luke played lacrosse at Kenyon and attended Garden City High School.
