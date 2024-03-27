



COLLEGE PARK, MD — Maryland men's soccer head coach Sasho Cirovski announced additions to the program's roster for the 2024 season Tuesday afternoon.

Information for signatories can be found below. Jace Clark and Laurin Mack have already signed on with the Terps for the 2024 spring season. “I am excited to welcome these young men to our program,” Cirovski said. “They possess the qualities we look for in our players on and off the field. Their diverse skill sets will add to what we have returning from last season. Terp fans will enjoy watching them play at Ludwig Field at the autumn ! “ Los Angeles, CA

Brown //Real So Cal

Goalie Before Maryland: Played in 11 games and started 10 during his senior season at Brown. not concede a goal in conference. The second-team All-Ivy League, two-time Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year, helped Brown reach the Ivy League championship game. The head coach Sasho Cirovski “ Hudson is a veteran goaltender who comes to us from Brown University. He proved to be one of the best guards in the Ivy League last season. He is a very good stopper and knows how to get off his line very well. He has strong leadership qualities that will help him integrate into the group. “ Baltimore, Maryland.

Loudoun United

Defender Before Maryland: Played for DC United Academy for coach Matt Arrington and Loudoun United for coach Ryan Martin… Made 28 appearances for Loudoun in the USL Championship, playing 1,249 minutes… Scored one goal for Loudoun …Played for DC United's youth teams before signing a developmental contract with Loudoun, who is on DC United's reserve team, the son of Maceo and Kia Clark…says his father is his greatest inspiration. The head coach Sasho Cirovski : “Jace is a tenacious defender and very comfortable on the ball. Capable of playing as a central defender and outside back, he has the qualities to have an immediate impact as proven by his experience in the USL Championship with Loudoun. Since his registration In the spring, Jace has already integrated very well into the team.” Farum, Denmark

FC Roskilde

Before Before Maryland: Before Maryland: Comes to Maryland from FC Roskilde after also playing for Fremad Amager and FC Nordsjælland, top scorer for FC Nordsjælland at U-17 level and helped FC Nordsjælland win the Danish U17 League championship. 11 goals in the Danish U19 Superliga. Appeared for the Denmark U19 national team. 12 matches in Nordicbetliga. (2nd highest senior level in Denmark) for Fremad Amager. The head coach Sasho Cirovski : “Mikkel is a gifted striker who poses a threat to opposing backs due to his physical attributes, ball striking and technical ability. His youth experiences at FC Nordsjaelland and in the Danish 1st Division give him the skills that should translate immediately to college. game.” “ Emmendingen, Germany

SC Freiburg

Goalie Before Maryland: Coming to Maryland from SC Freiburg of the German Bundisliga, former club of Terp great Zack Steffen, made appearances for SC Freiburg II in 3.Liga also made appearances in the U19 Bundesliga roster for the 2024 spring semester . The head coach Sasho Cirovski : “Laurin is a very mature and talented goalkeeper who comes to us from SC Freiburg in Germany. His experience at the youth academy and at the 3.Liga level in Germany with Freiburg II will prepare him well for the collegiate game. He has great instincts and a strong presence in the box. His shot-stopping, distribution and communication have already been on display since his arrival this spring. Columbia, Maryland.

Baltimore Armor

Before Before Maryland: Played for Baltimore Armor, coached by Mike Lookingland, participated in the MLS Next Fest All-Star Games, scored thirty goals in a single season for Armour, son of Jean-Marc and Lorif, his father was a gymnast for Penn State, attended Howard High School, honor roll member, favorite soccer player is Neymar. The head coach Sasho Cirovski : “ Jameson has a tenacious mentality when it comes to chasing the ball and advancing first. He comes to College Park from Baltimore Armor as a scoring forward. His change of direction and subtlety with the ball will make it difficult for defenders to stay with him. » Berlin, Germany

Hertha Berlin

Midfielder Before Maryland: Played for Hertha BSC U-19 in the Youth Bundesliga Champions of the North/Northeast Conference 2022,2023Son of Andreas and Loreta MichelbrinkBrother Jonas Michelbrink plays for MSV Duisburg of 3. Ligaa makes one appearance for the team German U18 national team and made seven appearances for the Lithuania U19 national team. The head coach Sasho Cirovski : “ Lukas is a box to box midfielder who has the ability to break lines with

a pass or a dribble. His deception allows him to find passing lanes to create assists, while also delivering a superb shot from distance, making him a goal scoring threat. His leadership is undeniable while Captain of Hertha Berlin U19 and Lithuanian U19 national team.” Tampa, Florida

Tampa Bay United

Defender Before Maryland: Played for Tampa Bay United, selected to participate in the United States Youth National Team Regional ID Center, trained with Tampa Bay Rowdies of the United Soccer League. The head coach Sasho Cirovski : “Alexi is a talented center back for Tampa Bay United who has been playing with their U19 age group for three years. He also has coaching experience with the Tampa Bay Rowdies of the USL. Alexi is an excellent passer and can break lines on the court. dribbles, anticipates the play well defensively and can cover space behind the back line.” New Albany, Ohio

Columbus Crew Academy

Before Before Maryland: Played for the Columbus Crew Academy under coaches Gus Teren, Kelvin Jones, Sergio Lopez and Evan Fuhs. Played six games and started two for Columbus Crew 2 in MLS NEXT. Paused. Olimpico defeated Manchester United U-17 in the 2023 GA Cup. The goal was named the GA Cup Goal of the Tournament won the Columbus Crew Academy's Who Dares Wins Award, given to the player “Being willing to take risks and have confidence that it will pay off.”…MLSSoccer.com Honorable Mention Best XI for 2023 GA Cup trained with the Crew's first team during the 2023 pre-season. Son of Tom and Melissa Presthus, Melissa was the captain of the 1995 SMU women's soccer team that advanced to the College Cup semifinals. Tom was the men's soccer captain at SMU and played seven seasons in MLS with DC. United and Columbus CrewTom was named an MLS All-Star in 1999 and won two MLS Cups, in addition to earning a USMNT cap. His brother TJ plays football at Yale and was the Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. His brother Rhys plays for the Columbus Crew Academy. The head coach Sasho Cirovski : “Owen is a dynamic two-footed player who can play any attacking position. He was featured as a winger with the Columbus Crew Academy and has continued to impress us with his growth over the past two years. His combination of balance and agility. and his comfort on the ball make him a constant threat that we are excited to bring to the Ludwig pitch next fall.” Sydney, Australia

Yale

Before Before Maryland:Played two seasons for Yale2023 All-Ivy League First Team selection2023 United Soccer Coaches All-Region First Team selection2023 Ivy League All-Tournament TeamStarted all 20 games for Yale, scoring four goals and recording seven assists2022 honorable mention All-Ivy selectionhad six assists in 2022appeared in 16 games and started 14; played two seasons for Fordham; started 17 games in 2021, leading Fordham with 13 points (7 assists, 3 goals)…helped Fordham win the Atlantic 10 championship in 2020; and Manly UnitedUncle, Chris Rogers, was a professional cricketer in Australia. The head coach Sasho Cirovski : “Max is a very talented and crafty offensive player who can both provide a final pass and score goals. He joins us as a graduate student from Yale, where he has experience playing for a tournament team of the NCAA. Max's abilities, intelligence and leadership will provide an immediate impact for our team. Brentwood, New Hampshire

United Sea Coast

Before Before Maryland:Played at Seacoast United, coached by Alex Ryan, helped Seacoast United reach the quarterfinals of the MLS NXT Cup, son of John and Jeanine. The head coach Sasho Cirovski : “Aidan is a striker who comes from Seacoast Academy with a deadly left foot. He has the ability to head and throw opponents off balance and the knack of getting on the end of crosses to score goals.” Garden City, New York

NYCFC Academy

Before Before Maryland:Played for NYCFC Academy, coached by Jose Jimenez, called up to play for NYCFCII… Prominent Player of the Week… Son of Christopher and Courtney Christopher played soccer at St. John's. His brother Luke played lacrosse at Kenyon and attended Garden City High School. The head coach Sasho Cirovski : “Travis is a dynamic offensive player who comes to us from NYCFC and Blau Weiss Gottschee MLS Upcoming Academies. He is very good with both feet and can play in any position on the front line. His pace, his desire to press and win the ball back in defense, as well as his ability to get behind the opponent's backline will stand him in good stead.”

