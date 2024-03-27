Fashion
Carbios, the first technology supplier to become a Paris Good Fashion member
Carbios becomes a member of Paris Good Fashion, an association which brings together more than 100 French players in the sector – brands, designers and experts – around their commitment to sustainable fashion.
Carbios said it was the first recycling technology provider to join, demonstrating the importance placed on recycling to achieve textile circularity. By providing its biorecycling solution for polyester, the most used and fastest growing textile fiber in the world, Carbios wishes to contribute to the Paris Good Fashions mission, which emphasizes concrete actions and the sharing of good practices. and collective intelligence to accelerate change in the fashion industry. .
Carbios will be particularly involved in the association's project to create a working group dedicated to the development of a “fiber-to-fiber” sector, one of the main priorities of Paris Good Fashion for the next five years. While only 1% of textiles are currently recycled fiber to fiber (circular), this working group will identify levers to significantly increase the share of recycled fibers in the industry.
Bndicte Garbil, SVP of corporate affairs and sustainable development said: Becoming a member of Paris Good Fashion is an important step in the development of Carbios and obvious given our shared commitment to a circular textile industry. By uniting around textile circularity, the members of Carbios and Paris Good Fashions will further develop the “fibre-to-fiber” sector, a French sector which can be a driver of change on the international scene for exemplary sustainable fashion. .
Isabelle Lefort, co-founder of Paris Good Fashion added: “The future of circular fashion will inevitably involve the development of an efficient fiber-to-fiber industry in Europe. The integration of Carbios into Paris Good Fashion, as a member, represents the importance of supporting and supporting this sector. After the GRAAL project, which allowed us and the (RE)SET agency to analyze recycling technologies and support three of them, we are delighted to support Carbios. Together, we will work to create an alliance of the actors involved, in order to move forward collectively, in a meaningful and concrete way.
Earlier this month, Carbios and closed-loop recycling company Landbell Group announced plans to increase the circularity of post-consumer PET waste and textiles at Carbios' bio-recycling plant from 2026 .
