7 Flowy Dresses On Sale At Nordstrom You'll Want To Live In This Spring & Summer Starting At Just $48
Like the flowy dresses below, Nordstrom's spring sales are in full swing with up to 50% off, see what we did there? We browsed the sales clothing section to find comfortable looks you'll want to live in 24/7 this spring and summer. Take this garment everywhere Loveappela V-neck maxi dress it's now just $48 (was $60) and comes in a variety of colors. Looking for a print? We love this smocked look of Free people it's 45% off.
Whether you're looking for something to wear to an outdoor get-together or a day at the beach, breezy, breezy dresses suit almost any body shape, making them ideal for almost everyone. Shop these cute styles while the price is right. Want more? Discover all the Nordstrom Spring Sale can be found here.
The jersey fabric of this comfortable maxi dress is not only incredibly soft, but it hangs beautifully and moves well so you don't have to worry about unwanted wrinkles. Shop this wear-anywhere style in 10 solid colors, but this pink shade tops our list and its hue is universally flattering.
This palm leaf print maxi from Elan is designed as a cover-up, but it's cute enough to wear outside of the beach and pool. We can't get enough of the flattering tie at the waist which gives you a beautiful shape, and the tie at the back which allows you to easily adjust the fit.
Hit that warm weather wedding feeling like a million bucks in this midi dress 40% off. From the fluttery sleeves and ruffled skirt to the smocked waist and polka dot fabric, this style has almost too many chic details to name. Although it's available in six other colors, you can never go wrong with classic black. Pair it with your favorite heels and earrings and you're good to go.
Every wardrobe needs a floral dress for spring! This yellow and cream one from Free People is perfect for baby showers, bachelorette parties, brunches, and just about any other gathering you have on your calendar. Even though it has long sleeves, the billowy fabric will keep you cool. Wear it with sneakers, ballet flats or heels, you can't go wrong.
This textured midi dress is the perfect piece to throw on when the weather is hot and humid and anything tight just isn't an option. The gathered neckline is a fun departure from your typical crew-neck or v-neck style, and the smocked waist gives this ivory garment some much-loved dimension. There are even our favorite pockets.
Make a bold statement with this green stunner. The floral print features woven metallic accents to give it a sparkly touch. This wrap dress is easily adjustable with the tie waist, and it also has a flirty slit to show off that fresh summer tan.
This maxi dress barely needs any accessories, it's a real scene-stealer with its smocked bodice and fun balloon sleeves. At almost 40% off, the floral print outfit is a beach vacation must-have. It can be worn day or night and is ultra lightweight.
