Peacebird acquires Chicpoint to enter Saudi Arabia's offline market





Recently, industry sources familiar with the matter said that clothing giant Peacebird Group has acquired an e-commerce platform in Ningbo focused on the Middle East market and is actively preparing to enter the Saudi market, this which constitutes an important element of Peacebird's foreign strategy. Band. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, Peacebird was successfully listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2011 and has significant brand influence in domestic and international markets. The company's main products cover a wide range of men's, women's and children's clothing, etc., and are positioned in the middle and high-end market, pursuing the concept of fashion and comfort design. Since its inception, Peacebird has actively expanded its presence in domestic and international markets, selling its products through online and offline retail channels. Since 2013, Peacebird has been trying to expand the international market by signing international brand management rights, overseas participations, etc. Previously, it entered the North American market in cooperation with Tmall International in 2018 and made a notable appearance in the “Tmall China Day of New York Fashion Week”, which received a certain positive response. It is reported that the e-commerce platform acquired by the group, named “ChicPoint”, was established in Ningbo high-tech zone in 2020, and its main business focuses on women's clothing, women's clothing, children and a selection of furnishing items for women aged 25. and 45 years in the Middle East region, and with the higher purchasing power and Internet penetration rate of Middle Eastern countries, as well as the relatively low e-commerce penetration rate, downloading of the APP was very successful. Considering the high purchasing power and Internet penetration rate in Middle Eastern countries, as well as the relatively low e-commerce penetration rate, the APP has been downloaded by nearly 20 million people, thus promoting the internationalization of nearly 1,000 national companies in the supply chain. and was successfully selected as one of the third batches of famous brands of cross-border e-commerce exports issued by the Ministry of Commerce of Zhejiang Province. Through the marketing channels accumulated by ChicPoint, Peacebird Group hopes to use Saudi Arabia as a breakthrough to enter the Middle East and North Africa clothing market. Apparel has always been one of the most promising and fastest growing consumer goods sectors in Saudi Arabia. According to a previous survey, clothing is the most popular online shopping category among Saudi internet users, and its clothing market is expected to exceed $32 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate of up to 13 %. At present, the development level of Saudi Arabia's domestic garment industry is relatively low, most of the products have to rely on foreign imports, at present China, Vietnam, India, South Korea, Japan, United States and European textiles are the source of Saudi textiles. In the Arab market, it has been reported that Chinese products account for up to 37% of the share, which means that Chinese companies have a very high revenue space. Previously, Chinese companies focusing on the clothing sector, such as SHEIN, have already taken their first steps into the Saudi market, with notable success.

