Becky Hill wows in a plunging silver dress as she poses in stunning snaps to promote her new single

Becky Hillwowed in a plunging silver dress as she posed in stunning snaps on Wednesday.

The singer, 30, put her ample cleavage on display in the low-cut number which also showed off plenty of side boob.

She was in a picturesque seaside location as she shared a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of her new music video.

The video is to accompany her new single Outside of Love which she announced would be released on Thursday at 5 p.m.

She wrote the caption: “My new single Outside of Love is coming THIS THURSDAY at 5pm and it obviously comes with a music video to match.”

She wowed with the footage as she worked her best angles for the camera and twirled around her long honey tresses.

It comes after Becky, Chase & Status and Rudimental were announced as the first headliners for Radio 1's Big Weekend 2024 last week.

Big dance acts are just some of the hottest names set to kick off the festival on Friday, May 24, at Stockwood Park in Luton, where more than 100,000 music fans are expected to attend.

Ella Henderson will also appear on the main stage on the opening day of the annual festival, while Diplo and Eric Prydz take over the Radio 1 New Music stage.

Musicians will be spread across several stages including Radio 1's Future Sounds, Radio 1 Dance and BBC Introducing, with the full line-up to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for Radio 1's Big Weekend go on sale at 5pm on Thursday March 21 and will cost 29.50 (plus 4.50 booking fee per ticket). For more information, please visit www.bbc.co.uk/backstage/bigweekend.

Speaking about their inclusion, Chase & Status said: “It's always a great moment for us to play for Radio 1 at the Big Weekend, especially this year, to bring our full show live to the main stage alongside so many 'other huge artists.'

As with previous Big Weekends, tickets will be geographically weighted with an element of preference given to local residents.

She showed confidence as she danced in the skimpy dress with a sexy backless design.

40 per cent of tickets will be reserved for people living in Luton; 30 percent of tickets will be reserved for people residing in the surrounding area; while the remaining 30 percent of tickets will be available to the rest of the UK.

The booking process will be managed by Ticketmaster – the only official ticketing agent for Radio 1's Big Weekend.

Radio 1's Big Weekend kicks off the UK's festival season by bringing some of the biggest British and international artists to cities that would otherwise not be able to host an event of this scale, showcasing light the region and giving a major boost to the local economy.

There is always a huge demand for tickets, and the festival sells out in minutes every year.

This year, the BBC is working closely with Luton Council to ensure Radio 1's Big Weekend 2024 is a safe and secure environment for all festival attendees.

BBC Radio 1 will broadcast live from the festival site throughout the weekend, with performances and tracks available live and on demand on Radio 1's iPlayer channel and BBC Sounds.

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of Luton Council, said: “The fact that BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend, one of the UK's biggest and most popular music festivals, has chosen Luton is a Fantastic news for our town, especially for our young people, and will showcase all the wonders of Luton.

“Not only will this event provide a multi-million pound boost to Luton's economy and provide a number of opportunities for young people and local businesses, with tens of thousands attending and millions of people attending. listen to the BBC, but it will also give us the opportunity to act. moving forward and showcasing the best of our ambitious, brilliantly dynamic, wonderfully diverse and transforming city.