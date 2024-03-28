ASU men's swimming and diving looks to end Pac-12 era with NCAA championship

Arizona State swimming and diving coach Bob Bowman is excited at the prospect of his team winning the program's first national championship. (Cronkite News file photo)

PHOENIX The Arizona State men's swimming and diving team, the top-ranked team in the country, looks to deliver a knockout blow to the Pac-12 era this week by winning its first men's swimming and diving championship. NCAA diving competition.

Three weeks before the NCAA Championships, which run Wednesday through Saturday at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, the Sun Devils won their second straight Pac-12 championship in dominating fashion by scoring 1,036 total points. They also had the second-highest point differential in conference history, winning by 303 points. Arizona State men's swimming and diving coach Bob Bowman recognized the possibility of winning the first NCAA championship in program history.

It would be very special because it's a team achievement, Bowman said during Monday's press briefing. It's a whole group of people and it's not just these guys on this team. I came here nine years ago and a lot of people who were involved in the evolution of this program chose to believe in what we were doing and kind of joined us and developed a little part of the program and then l 'have transmitted. to someone else. It's really satisfying to see that we're in a position where this could happen.

So we tried to start recruiting people and we had some difficulties at first because it was difficult to convince some of the top swimmers to come swim on a team that didn't have any other top swimmers.

Bowman wasn't discrediting any of his former players. The 2015-16 season, his first with the Sun Devils, was mediocre for the two-time Big-10 Coach of the Years. The team went 4-4 during the regular season and did not finish first in any Pac-12 championship competition.

Eight years later, Bowman entered the season with the No. 7 recruiting class in the nation for men's swimming and diving, according to SwimSwam. Only Stanford University (No. 5) and the University of California, Berkeley (No. 1) are ahead of the Sun Devils in the conference standings. The maroon and gold also won its back-to-back Pac-12 championship and the last of the Pac-12 era.

The talk of the town was Lon Marchand, young star. The future 2024 Olympian once again made his presence known at the Pac-12 Championships by winning the 500-meter freestyle, 400-meter individual medley, 200-meter breaststroke, 200-meter medley relay, 800-meter four swimming, 400 meter free relay, 400 meter medley relay and 400 meter free relay.

Marchand hasn't won an NCAA championship since he was with the Sun Devils. He talked about how everything would change if Arizona State returned home this weekend.

It would be incredible for the team, Marchand said Monday. I won stuff individually and the first thing I wanted to do was share stuff with my family or my coach or my teammates and that's what the NCAA is. If we win, it's all together, so I think the success will definitely be different.

One of Bowman's top signings for the 2023-24 season was Ilya Kharun. The superstar freshman made his mark at the Pac-12 Championships where he won a title and set the NCAA record for the 200-yard medley relay with a posted time of 1:20.55. He also won five additional Pac-12 titles in the 100-yard fly, 200-yard fly, 400-yard medley relay, 400-yard freestyle relay and 200-yard freestyle relay.

Kharun's first season was filled with individual and team success, just like Marchand. He credits his teammates for teaching him to appreciate the journey.

They push me to my limits and always try to motivate me to do better, Kharun said. Hubie (Hubert Ks) sometimes teases me in training but it just makes me want to go faster. Just being around these guys makes me a completely different swimmer and just being a part of it to experience it, to just be the best with these guys.

Part of Kss's encouragement of the young freshman comes from what Bowman preaches in every practice and meet. As Bowman described it, his philosophy for developing his swimmers is quite simple.

I think the main thing that helps these guys who are already good swimmers when they get here, Bowman said. (What helps them) improve is that I raise the bar every day. I'm constantly raising the level of expectation of what they could do and challenging them in ways that haven't been challenged before and, you know, as they take on those challenges, they are getting better and better.

I think the secret to what I do is not to settle for anything. You say good job, but you could do this and just try to move them forward.

Bowman has more than set the standard and a foundational process for the Sun Devils moving forward.

Well, I think we follow a process that is very similar for any type of competition, Bowman said. What we're going to do is take the feedback we received from swimming at the last Pac-12 (championship) and use it to hopefully be better at the next meet, which will be at Indianapolis. Obviously we swam very well. We always swam very well.

We're very happy to have won the last Pac-12 competition and kind of put our name in the history books for that.

Ks had his own records during the Pac-12 championships. The sophomore swam the 200-yard backstroke in an NCAA record 1:35.69, while also winning three other individual championships in the 100-yard backstroke, 200-yard individual medley and 400-yard medley relay .

While Ks trained in Hungary for most of his life, when he arrived in Tempe, he noticed a significant change in the way he approached swimming.

Everything was so much more different, so much more specific and focused on the process and what we need to do, Ks said. Since I've been here, I've never felt like I could sit back and relax in the position I'm in right now, especially after winning the world championships this summer and coming back and I think I had two. or three weeks off (then) straight back to work.

We didn't really get as much of a break as we normally would have at home. I think this idea that we need to focus on the process, on working all the time, and on the outcome we want will come over time.

The main goal for the Sun Devils was to maintain and find their focus. Ks mentioned how heading into the 2024 NCAA Championships, there is a new sense of determination that the team didn't have last year.

“All of us, winning a Pac-12 championship is definitely a good thing, but especially this year, I think we all really know what’s coming next,” Kos said. We know exactly what we need to do for the next step and it won't really be that simple because we figured it out last year.

We won the Pac-12, but we couldn't get the job done in the NCAAs. So I think we're bringing a new level of focus this year that we didn't have last year and hopefully that's going to help us be successful.