PML launches made-to-order men's clothing with vintage fabrics

It's a bit ironic. While Gianluca Migliarotti was melting PML in 2020 as the casual, ready-to-wear equivalent of its tailored pants brand Pommel of Naplesthe young brand also began offering personalized clothing.

However, there is no “b word” to contend with here. The main range of PML from sturdy overshirts, single pleat pants, unstructured sports jacketsAnd balmacan without lining are instead offered to order, a name more in keeping with the nonchalant objective and charm of the brand.

“I want to give people an option,” says Migliarotti, who sees PML MTO as a third way between mass retail and custom tailoring. “There’s something in between that’s easier. It's not dramatic, it's just beautiful and comfortable, but you can wear it every day without drama.

PML

Rather than creating an entirely new model for customers and requiring their presence for multiple fittings, PML will simply adjust the stock size to better fit the customer's body shape. For example, adding a few inches to the hem and sleeves of a sports jacket to accommodate a particularly tall customer.

And while basic style decisions can be made by customers, such as choosing between a single-breasted or double-breasted jacket and specifying its pocket shape and buttons, more granular concerns such as lapel width are taken into account.

Thus, the clothes, made in Italy with a high degree of manual labor, will be delivered to customers in just five weeks at relatively low prices. Overcoats lead the pack with pricing starting at $1,500, while overshirts, pants, and sports jackets start at $500, $550, and $1,200, respectively.

But what makes the clothes truly unique (and determines their final price) is that they can be made from archives of rare and vintage fabrics that Migliarotti has personally collected during his varied career as a draper and designer. documentarian focused on tailor-made commerce. In particular, Migliarotti has made it his mission to save the choice fabrics of tailors who have retired or died.

He describes a recent visit to F. Caraceni of Milan, who announced earlier this month that she would be closure after 56 years of activity. At his premises, he discovered a single cut (worth about two jackets) of thick, honey-colored cashmere that he speculatively dates to the 1980s. “I mean, where can you find something like that? he said, the excitement in his voice palpable.

PML

The archive, which Migliarotti estimates at more than 100 fabrics, is rich in unique scraps, many from factories that no longer exist or bear little resemblance to their former selves. And he is determined that these treasures will also be appreciated by women: the entire MTO range from PML is available in women's sizes, with the addition of a vest designed to be worn as a two piece with matching pants.

“Most of the time the style is very nice for women, but the fabric is terrible,” Migliarotti says of the uneven status quo in the clothing industry. “We try to give the same quality in our approach.”

The West Village Shoe Store Leffot, which has long stocked PML's ready-to-wear, will serve as a Manhattan hub for its made-to-order manufacturing. Customers can try on samples of jackets and pants in different sizes and view representative samples from the PML archives before placing an order. Migliarotti plans to participate in trunk presentations regularly, with his next visit scheduled for May 10-11.

“Some of our clients are very specific about what they're looking for,” Migliarotti says. “So that’s what we want to offer.” Something you don't find everywhere. Not just an average thing.

PML's latest offering may not be tailor-made. But it's anything but average.