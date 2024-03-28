Retailers seek high-income shoppers and generous fashion budgets





As retailers look to retain high-income consumers, clothing and accessories are emerging as a key entry point to earning the biggest revenues. The February/March installment of the PYMNTS Intelligence series New Reality: The Paycheck-to-Paycheck Ratio: Why a Third of High Earners Live Paycheck to Paycheck, drew on a January survey of more than 4,200 U.S. consumers to understand how people across all income groups spend their money. The results revealed that wealthier earners are willing to spend a significant portion of their salary on clothing and other fashion-related goods. Specifically, the study found that those earning more than $200,000 per year spend most of their personal income on clothing, accessories and personal care items (8.5%), compared to 7.2% for the entire population. Additionally, consumers who earn more than $100,000 per year were most likely to report that clothing and personal care had a high or very high impact on their budget over the past 12 months. That's why retailers are targeting this demographic and tailoring their clothing businesses to their needs. At the high end, for example, the luxury fashion e-commerce platformMytheresashared on his most recentcall for results to turn away from ambitious deal seekers and toward prioritizing buyers with excess cash, CEO says Michael Kligers comments. He noted that shoppers in this higher income bracket enjoy much better economics, as well as much better loyalty rates and a much higher average order. [value]. Luxury brands are not the only ones seeking to meet this demand. Mass market retailers are also adjusting their clothing portfolios to include items that appeal to this demographic. Take for example retailers such as Target And H&Mwho joined forces with high-end designerson lines more accessible than those usually offered by designers, but more expensive than the usual prices of retailers. For Target, it's a way to pay more, pay less for the brand proposition and amplify the Tarjay nickname coined by shoppers who like the idea of ​​buying high-end designer goods without the labels prices for high-end designers, PYMNTS Karen Webster observed in a recent article.functionality. It's a playbook that Walmart has apparently studied and is currently rolling out to 800 stores. PYMNTS Intelligence research featured in the article showed that 35% of Walmart shoppers earned more than $100,000 annually in November, up from 30% in December 2021, suggesting that retailers' efforts to boost penetration among higher-income buyers prove at least somewhat compelling. successful. Yet it appears that at the premium segment, luxury buyers are turning away from retailers and toward brands, purchasing more from direct-to-consumer (D2C) stores and e-commerce platforms. Luxury brands are stepping up theirD2C Effortswhile traditional retailers face challenges. Indeed,PYMNTS Intelligence Research found that people with annual incomes above $100,000 are disproportionately likely to prefer shopping at a branded online store rather than a retailer. Thirty-one percent of high-income consumers say they prefer D2C channels, significantly higher than the 27% of those earning between $50,000 and $100,000 and the 24% of those earning less than $50,000 who said the same thing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pymnts.com/news/retail/2024/retailers-set-sights-on-high-income-shoppers-generous-fashion-budgets/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos