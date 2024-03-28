



Since Sean Puff Daddy Diddy Love Combs is making headlines, I thought we'd take a look back at some of the extravagances that marked his early years in New York. Inside P. Diddy's Birthday — published November 6, 2004 No one ever accused Sean “P. Diddy” Combs of making anything small and stylish. Her 35th birthday party last night should have been called “The Sweet Smell of Excess.” If nothing else, it proves that the rap impresario who can't sing, dance or act is a phenomenon in his own right and has perfected his post-millennial Jay Gatsby life. More than 1,500 of Combs' closest friends gathered last night in the Cipriani Ballroom, the same place where Combs celebrated his birthday five years ago. The event was held gracefully, although not everyone followed the letter of the law. Mariah Carey wore a white Vera Wang wedding dress with flowing tulle and sported a diamond tiara. Vivica A. Fox wore a flowy dress and diamonds by a Toronto designer. Tony Danza, in a tuxedo, looked sheepish when I asked him if he didn't need to get up early to do his show the next morning. Also spotted in the perfect sea of ​​gorgeous and I mean gorgeous models and long, leggy young women: George Hamilton, Ben Chaplin, Carson Daly, Guy Oseary, Jay-Z, Nia Long, Usher, Bruce Willis, Ingrid Casares , Clive. Davis, Rocco DiSpirito, Suzanne Bartsch and David Barton, art dealer Tony Shafrazi and, of course, the omnipresent Paris Hilton. Model Frédérique, dressed for the occasion, sat on the lap of nightclub owner Amy Sacco. Universal Music Group chief Doug Morris and Island/Def Jam's LA Reid kept tabs on Mariah and the huge cost of the party. “Do you have to pay for this?” I asked Morris, who was accompanied by his new Motown boss, Sylvia Rhone. “I hope not,” Morris retorted. The question of who exactly was paying may have crossed people's minds as more than a dozen decked out violinists greeted people in the entryway. Once inside, huge video screens projected film clips from Combs' life while giant images of him as a child with his late father adorned the cavernous room. The ballroom itself was flanked by raised levels where guests could gather while watching the dance floor. Later, the upstairs curtains were drawn back to reveal beds, cubicles and porcelain bathtubs filled with water. The upper video screens displayed the words “KING DIDDY.” Was there cake, you ask? Were there prostitutes, acrobats and go-go dancers? Yes, to all of the above. I don't remember anyone singing “Happy Birthday,” but at one point Combs was treated to a musical number when leggy dancers emerged from a gigantic cardboard cake and performed a serenaded with “Hey, Big Spender.” In the end, they changed the lyrics to “Hey P. Diddy.” Combs was flanked by his criminal attorney Ben Brafman, his regular lawyer Kenny Meiselas and, of course, his mother Janice Combs. Who and what we didn't see: Ron Burkle, the “Vote or Die” shirts, Fonzworth Bentley, Lil' Kim or Mase. Who and what we saw: Logoed ice sculptures of P. Diddy, Denise Rich and Donna Karan fresh from the ovarian cancer research dinner in Chelsea, where she honored Trudie Styler. Around 2 a.m., the crowd was strong, the lights were almost out, and the thump of bass echoed off the marble of what was once a bank. Doug E. Fresh, shouting raps and emcee for the night from above the stage where Combs and about 300 people were milling about, took the hour to deliver a political speech. “[Expletive deleted] Bush!” he cried again and again. The crowd, shrouded in anonymity, echoed this sentiment.

