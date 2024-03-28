Free Prom Dress Giveaways in Champaign-Urbana





Thanks to community leaders, creative options for securing dresses and formal wear for prom are being implemented this spring. Prom dress gifts and information on where to donate Do you have a prom dress to give away? Maybe you're looking for a prom dress, but money is tight. Say “YES” to prom dress (and other related formal wear) in Champaign-Urbana when you donate, consign or search for a new-to-you prom dress. Here are some creative options for finding a prom dress this season. Please note that available dresses will be limited in quantity and you should check with contest organizers for any additional restrictions, such as being a student enrolled in a specific school district. Looking to donate dresses or evening wear? Mike Ingram collects dresses, shoes, accessories, men's clothing and more for this year's CU Prom Giveaway at The city center, 505 S. Chestnut Street, Champaign. Please do not donate items that need to be cleaned; its team of seamstresses can carry out small repairs (reattach a strap for example). Drop off your donations during business hours at Farren's, Fire Doll Studio, CU Flower House or Coldwell Banker at Old Farm Shops (Champaign); Pearls N Botanicals (Urbana); University YMCA/Uniting Pride (Campus); or downtown once preparation for the event has begun. Uniting Pride is collecting Evening Wear for Downtown Gift, at its offices at the University YMCA (1001 S. Wright St.), through March 29. Clothing not collected from the downtown giveaway will then be donated to UP Queer Ball for participating adolescents. Donate dresses, suits, skirts, blouses, pants, blazers, formal or semi-formal clothing to Uniting Pride. At other times of the year, you can always ask your local high school drama department if they would be interested in receiving a donation of formal wear. Gifts for the 2024 Prom Season CU Prom Pageant (for everyone) Taking inspiration from his aunts' resale store in Rossville that distributed hundreds of prom dresses over the years, former Champaign County Recorder of Deeds Mike Ingram coordinated an annual giveaway of prom dresses and accessories in Champaign since 2022. The competition takes place thanks to the hard work of a multitude of donors and volunteers, and this year's event takes place in a donated space in The city center.At the time of publication, the giveaway days are scheduled as follows: March 29, 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

March 30, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

March 31, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

April 1, 2 p.m.-7 p.m.

April 2, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Everyone is welcome (students and adults) and every item is free, including dresses, shoes, clutches, hats, jewelry and even a limited quantity of men's clothing. For more information or updates, connect with the Facebook event. (Psst…Volunteers with sewing skills are especially welcome!) Prom Uniting Queer Pride 2024(for friends of Uniting Pride) Youth ages 13-18 attending Uniting Pride's Queer Prom will have the opportunity beforehand to browse donated formal wear (and accessories) and dress authentically in a safe, empowering and affirming environment. Queer Prom is scheduled for May 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. More information will be forthcoming. on the Uniting Pride of Champaign County websiteincluding formal wear turn-in times as well as Queer Prom registration and other details. Son4U Free Prom Shop (for the Champaign Unit 4 community) Information for 2024 was not available at press time. For the past several years, Mellon Building Unit 4 Family and Community Engagement has made available formal wear from Michelle's Bridal/M2 Place for Prom, with tag-free dresses professionally cleaned by Starcrest Cleaners. Contact FACE at (217) 974-1154 for more information.

