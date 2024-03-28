Fashion
'MJ' the musical brings Michael Jackson's music and fashion to life ahead of his visit to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts
When people hear the name Michael Jackson, they usually automatically think of the pop icon's greatest hits. But others may quickly think of Jackson's fashion and the style he embodied throughout his life.
Her music and fashion sense are now being revived on stage thanks to the cast and crew of “MJ,” a musical coming to the Buell Theater in April.
MJ is an upbeat and fun story of Michael Jackson's life, primarily focusing on his dedication to his craft during the creation of what would become the Dangerous World Tour.
While the musician's songs shine in this two-hour, 30-minute production, many audience members will be captivated by the precision of the costumes on stage.
“(Many in the audience) say, 'Oh my God, you're right. I remember seeing that,'” said Brandon Lee Harris, an actor who plays Michael Jackson in the production.
Crew members like Heather Yerrick, the costume supervisor, spent countless hours ensuring the production had quality costumes that would also bring back real memories of Jackson's life to the audience.
One of the most iconic outfits from the production is a blue jacket with gold shoulder pads and more, a jacket designed to replicate the outfit Jackson wore the night he won multiple Grammys.
Yerrick and his peers noted the jacket's small details that mimic those of what Jackson wore, even though those small details may not be visible from some seats.
“(The Grammy scene) is a very important moment in the show. It's like the climax of the first act, in my opinion,” Lee Harris said, emphasizing the importance the cover plays in bringing the audience back into the weather.
Yerrick said she remembered seeing Jackson wear the jacket and felt the musical captured that moment.
“I vividly remember Michael turning around with all the Grammy statues in his hand. It's so important to get it right,” Yerrick said.
Of course, one of the most important outfits the production team had to create was Jackson's iconic black and white outfit that he wore when he played Billie Jean. A black jacket covered in sequins, with a white armband, is topped with a black hat.
However, the jeweled white glove never fails to encourage the audience.
Although many of the outfits are tied to Jackson's fame, many other costumes in the series also pay homage to his upbringing and career. This includes a series of costumes that capture the era of the Jackson 5, when the brothers wore pink, wore afros and danced in unison.
Yerrick and Lee Harris said they regularly hear comments from ticket holders that they feel like they've been taken back in time to the 1970s and '80s through the costumes.
“People know Michael and his moves, his music and what he did for pop culture. That includes his fashion choices. He was a fashion icon,” Lee Harris said. “It's mind-blowing how many looks we get in one show. And they all nailed it. They all nailed it. That's all I can say.”
Yerrick said it brings him joy to know people are paying attention to details, which makes the production even better every night.
“It's amazing to hear people talk about how much this means to them. To feel, for one night, that they were able to relive it,” Yerrick said.
MJ plays at the Buell Theater April 10-28. For more information on tickets, visit DCPA official website.
CBS News Colorado is a proud partner of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.
