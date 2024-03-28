Dress for Success of Greater Orlando Reopens in Winter Park Nearly 2 Years After Hurricane Ian WFTV

Fashion
Dress for Success of Greater Orlando Reopens in Winter Park Nearly 2 Years After Hurricane Ian
WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Winter Park community is once again welcoming a beloved local nonprofit.
Dress for Success of Greater Orlando lost its facility nearly two years ago when Hurricane Ian swept through Central Florida. The organization is a lifeline for thousands of women who have survived domestic violence and human trafficking. For every client, it's an opportunity to start again, and Vilma Milendez is no different. I'm here to get an outfit so I can go back into the workforce and get a job. It's like a new beginning for me, Milendez said.
She is just one of thousands of women who seek help from Dress for Success Greater Orlando each year. From job training to the outfits themselves, the plan aims to ensure that every survivor of domestic violence or human trafficking can get back on their feet. Sometimes I doubted myself. Starting over is hard, you just don't feel good about yourself, Milendez said. I'm going through difficult times, but I know we will succeed.
In 2022, when Ian hit Florida, their facilities were destroyed and all clothing was lost. We lost everything. There was mold and the whole site, said Joanne Febus, director. Director at Dress for Success Greater Orlando. We were only allowed in with masks and protective gear. To say it was a challenge is an understatement.
In 2023, the organization was able to provide support to more than 3,000 survivors. For Kimmy Landsverk, work is personal. I was married to a very rich man. Because of a very bad divorce, he sold me into human trafficking. I was taken out of the country, Landsverk said. I was lost for 30 years; I was a commodity sold to private owners.
Kimmy is not alone. According to the state's Department of Children and Families, more than 2,000 cases of human trafficking have been reported in Florida in 2023 alone. For survivors like her, getting back on their feet after Traumatic experiences can be challenging. It just knocked my self-confidence. Every time I tried to gain an advantage, I got knocked down,” Landsverk said. Like many survivors, she reached out to Dress for Success for help and support. They see me. They hear me. They see things about me that I don't see.
At Dress for Success Greater Orlando, Central Floridians have access to countless resources to help them rebuild their lives and thrive on their own. It's not just about closing. But workforce development is extremely important to us. We offer them resume writing, career coaching, how to create a LinkedIn profile, how to use GPT chat, Febus said. In fact, we're giving them something they sometimes can't even get at home, and that's confidence.
Kimmy Landsverk is now back at Dress for Success Greater Orlando, but not as a customer. She now works within the organization and says she hopes to help as many women as possible. I know that what I leave with my clients changes their lives. For me, it's victory over my captors, she said.
Get Involved with Dress for Success Greater Orlando
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
