Black men embrace wigs and weave one 'male unit' at a time





Michael Caulfield Archives/Getty Images In the same way that women hide their hair-related issues and insecurities, men discreetly engage in similar practices. For men, this includes concerns ranging from hair loss to hair texture and overall health. Unfortunately, for men, the hair care industry has not evolved with our unique needs. Men who are not as comfortable with the options available have used hat fishing as a quick substitute. Many will wear hats to cover the problem they are facing because they don't want people to see the receding hairline or thinning crown, says Wade Menendezowner of W Hair Loft in Baltimore. In the 1990s and 2000s and 2010s, Bigen, a hair coloring technique, gained popularity, especially among black men. Bigen has provided an effective alternative to common hair-related problems such as thinning hair and baldness. But that's not all. It has also been adopted to enhance the appearance of the beard, thereby adding to its versatility and appeal. However, as the Roaring Twenties approached, the tide turned for men facing these confidence-destroying hair issues: Man Weaves entered the chat. In the black community, the traditional emphasis on hyper-masculinity often poses a barrier for men seeking help for hair-related issues. However, a much-needed change has occurred in recent years, when the once-mocked toupee has proudly taken center stage. In turn? Gender norms, associated with the use of wigs for men, began to break down. Below, find out more information about the unit. What is a men's weave? Also known as men's unity, men's weave is a modern alternative to address the concerns of those experiencing hair problems. Expert barbers create these units from human or synthetic hair depending on the client's preferred natural hair type/texture. Man Weaves are more than just wigs placed atop a man's head, they are grown to fit your personal aesthetic and taste. It depends more on the type of man you are, and if you want to invest in your personal appearance, that's something you'll consider, says Nelson Verchersenior stylist at Rita Hazan. What is the reason for hair loss? Many men suffer from hair loss due to genetics. Studies also show that 30 to 50% of men are affected by androgenetic alopecia, which is found to be the most common form of hair loss in men. There are different types of alopecia that men face, Wade explains. Most men who come to see me suffer from alopecia areata, which is usually located at the crown or in various sporadic locations on the head. How to maintain a men's weave? Unlike Bigen which can be washed, caring for a Man Weave is a lot like how you care for your natural hair. Depending on which one you have, they can be washed and brushed, says Wade. There are also some that are more short term and cannot be brushed or combed due to the way they are applied to the scalp. For the preservation and longevity of the device, Wade recommends sleeping with a cap or durag and also cropping it from the use of oil as this can cause premature lifting.

