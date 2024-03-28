Gillian Anderson, 55, turns heads in an elegant green midi dress as she graces the red carpet for the Netflix premiere.

Gillian Anderson wowed in a strapless green dress as she attended the world premiere of Scoop inThe Curzon in Mayfair, London, on Wednesday evening.

The 55-year-old actress, who plays Emily Maitlis in the upcoming Netflix drama, was the woman of the hour on the star-studded red carpet.

Gillian oozed glamor in a classic bodycon midi dress and enhanced her figure with elegant silver high heels.

The Sex Education star joined her co-stars Billie Piper, Romola Garai and Keeley Hawes for the evening as they celebrated the launch of the series.

Scoop – which is released on April 5 – recreates the Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew about the car crash.

The beauty was also spotted leaving her luxury hotel in her sensational ensemble as she headed to the red carpet.

Gillian has been hailed as “stunning” in her upcoming role as Emily Maitlis after transforming into a Newsnight host in new film Prince Andrew.

One person called Gillianthe a “female Michael Sheen” after seeing her in action as Maitlis, saying “she could literally transform into anyone.”

The upcoming film recreates the chilling 2019 interview between Emily and the disgraced royal in great detail.

The Netflix drama details the story behind the interview with the Duke of York, played by Rufus Sewell, 56, and also features an almost unrecognizable Billie in a blonde wig and high heels.

The actress plays Sam McAlister, the Newsnight producer who secured Prince Andrew's famous interview with Maitlis.

Based on the book Scoops, by Sam McAlister, the film (according to the trailer) captures the tension behind booking the royal for the interview, as well as the tension among the cast during the interview.

The film is set to hit Netflix screens in the spring and explores behind the scenes of how the interview was obtained and how the events surrounding it unfolded, as part of a tribute to the work of the four women responsible.

Gillian was full of laughter as she posed on the red carpet

She stayed warm in a glamorous long black coat.

It is based on the Scoops of Sam McAlister, also known as 'Booker extraordinaire' on Newsnight, having negotiated and successfully secured the interview which questioned the Duke about his friendship with recently convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein.

Ms Maitlis addressed Virginia Giuffre's claims that she was forced to have sex with Andrew on three occasions when she was 17 under Epstein's orders.

The prince strongly denied these claims throughout the interview.