Kirsten Dunst Goes Coquette in a Pastel Blue Dice Kayek Dress with Peter Pan Collar for Civil War Premiere in London





Kirsten Dunst try it trendy coquette Tuesday while attending the premiere of Civil war in London. The actress opted for a pale blue satin Dice Kayek dress with a Peter Pan collar and black bow belt. Dunst added a pair of open heels and gold earrings. She completed her look with a Chanel watch with a gold chain. More from WWD Kirsten Dunst attends the premiere of Civil War on March 26 in London. Dunst was styled by her longtime stylist Samantha McMillen, who also counts Dakota Fanning, Brie Larson and Charles Melton among her clients. Dunst wore her blonde tresses in a half updo, while her makeup consisted of pink blush and a hot pink lip. Flirty style is proving popular this year, with full skirts, lace, florals and pale hues taking the fashion world by storm. During the spring 2024 season, designers like Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn and Valentino embraced feminine style, sending romantic silhouettes down the runways. Kirsten Dunst attends the premiere of Civil War on March 26 in London. Civil War, available now, takes place in the dystopian future of the United States. Directed by Ex Machina director Alex Garland, the new action film also stars Nick Offerman and Priscilla star Cailee Spaeny. House of the Week: Kirsten Dunsts SoHo Loft Kirsten Dunst wows in her Blue Dice Kayek dress at the 'Civil War' premiere R13 pre-fall 2018 R13 pre-fall 2018 View the gallery Dunst has previously led campaigns for Miu Miu and Bulgari. Last summer, she collaborated with Coach on a range of handbags, shoes and accessories. Launch gallery: House of the Week: Kirsten Dunsts SoHo Loft The best of World Day

