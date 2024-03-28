The best sports shoes for women were designed for men. Until now.

The idea of ​​the female athlete was born, declared a 1977 Nike ad promoting the launch of its Lady Waffle running sneaker.

It was a bold announcement for a shoe that was almost identical to the original men's version, except for a narrower shape. Unfortunately, in terms of innovation in women's athletic footwear, sneaker brands have made only halting progress until recently.

The Nike Lady Waffle, 1977. (Twitter)

For decades, the norm for women's sneakers has been for brands to create near-copies of men's shoes simply dressed up in brighter colors and offered in smaller sizes. The lack of scientific research into the unique needs of female athletes means there is little data that brands can draw on when developing women's shoes.

But in recent years, new studies have shed light on the subject, raising awareness of the differences between male and female anatomy that impact performance, such as the greater joint movements experienced by women, which can lead to increased physical stress on knees and ankles. .

Earlier this year, a Sky Sports investigation revealed that professional sportswomen are up to six times more likely to suffer ACL injuries, a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in the knee that requires a year of rehabilitation, than their counterparts. male counterparts. American football legend Megan Rapinoe, for example, suffered three during her career.

Today, a small but growing number of sneaker startups are tackling precisely these issues, designing performance shoes that cater exclusively to women with features like pressure-reducing lower heel cups. on the Achilles, improved female arch support and other features. functions that reduce movement in the shoe to better secure the joints in the event of an impact.

That group includes Hettas, a Vancouver-based women's running sneaker brand that quietly launched in November; Moolah Kicks, a basketball shoe company founded in New York in 2020; Saysh, the sportswear brand of American Olympian Allyson Felix; and IDA, a UK-based brand that creates women's football boots.

When we looked at previous research in this area, no one asked: How can we design a better shoe based on anatomical differences? said Lindsay Housman, co-founder and CEO of Hettas, which partnered with Simon Fraser University's Biomechanics Lab to fund two research projects while working on prototypes for its Alma sneaker line.

Hettas and its peers are competing for market share in the booming athletic footwear market, which today relies largely on sales of running and training sneakers, generating $73.9 billion in sales. dollars in 2023, up 8% year-on-year, according to Euromonitor. data. Between 2023 and 2026, performance footwear sales are expected to grow at an average annual rate of 7.4%.

More established names followed suit. Lululemon has released several women's-specific sneakers during its 2022 footwear launches, while others have unveiled running and basketball options designed for women in recent years, like the Puma Run XX Nitro and Under Armors Breakthru.

Bigger brands are grabbing them because there's more attention being paid to women's professional sports and more data on why these types of shoes are necessary, said Jessica Ramirez, an analyst at principal research at Jane Hali and Associates.

For women, by women

Moolah Kicks founder Natalie White was the manager of her college basketball team when she first noticed the gap in the market: The sneakers in an ad featuring four WNBA players wore all named after male NBA athletes.

I quickly learned that the differences between female and male foot shapes mean that when we play in those men's sneakers labeled unisex or children's, we are at greater risk of knee, ankle and leg injuries, so common in women's basketball, said White, a lifelong club basketball player.

After launching in 2020, Moolah Kicks is now available in 570 Dick's Sporting Goods stores, the brand works with many college athletes through NIL deals and has sponsored two WNBA players. (Moolah kicks)

Men's basketball shoes are usually large, wide and bulky, putting women's knees and ankles at risk due to lack of foot security. When White launched her brand in 2020, it became the first position-specific basketball shoe designed exclusively for women, including low-top sneakers for guards and high-tops for centers and forwards.

Hettas walking, running and training shoes address similar issues among female runners, whose narrow heels compared to their male counterparts exacerbate strain on the Achilles tendon. A rounded instep, meanwhile, better conforms to the curved shape of a woman's foot and an exclusive two-layer foam midsole is designed to help cushion a woman's lighter step.

British start-up IDA was created by entrepreneur Laura Youngson in 2018 to address the same issues in football. As in basketball, major brands have largely ignored the need for soccer shoes designed specifically for women, despite the prevalence of ACL injuries in the sport (30 players missed last summer's Women's World Cup because of this). IDA boots are made with a wider toe box, shorter lugs, pronounced arch support and a narrower heel, to reduce foot movement inside the shoe while an athlete runs or jumps , thus providing better safety for the knee and ankle joints.

Ready for expansion

So far, growth has been steady for companies like IDA and Hettas, but not as explosive as for their unisex counterparts like On and Hoka.

Investors have been harder to convince in a market where consumers already have hundreds of attractive brands to choose from, even if they don't specifically target women, according to Hettas Housman.

Without major backers (Hettas held a friends and family tour in 2022 and another transition round last year), Hettas is pursuing more organic avenues of expansion, such as reaching out to running clubs local and professional athletes, as well as developing relationships with specialists. retail executives in Canada.

Hettas funded two in-depth research projects at Simon Fraser University's Biomechanics Lab while working on prototypes for its Alma sneaker line. (heated)

Hettas is set to expand into the US through a deal with Forward Motion Sports, an outdoor sports store in Northern California, while the brand also plans to target the passionate running community of Brooklyn.

Growth has been much faster for Moolah Kicks, which has enjoyed an explosion of popularity in women's basketball in recent years, White said.

Over the past four years, we have grown from an idea to the leading brand in a category we created ourselves.

Today, Moolah Kicks is distributed in 570 Dicks Sporting Goods stores, up from 140 in 2021. In recent years, the brand has launched new products, including a versatile $124 Neovolt Pro sneaker, as well as a collection for children and a performance clothing line. The company is also gaining notoriety through an extensive program of partnerships with college athletes across the United States and a roster of more than 100 Amateur Athletic Union partner teams whose players wear Moolah sneakers and apparel . The brand also appeared on WNBA courts thanks to deals with Courtney Williams of the Minnesota Lynx and Destanni Henderson, who now plays overseas.

While bigger sportswear brands like Adidas, Puma, and Under Armor have jumped on the women's-specific performance footwear bandwagon, it's still the newcomers like Moolah who have carved out their own place in the market and continue to lead the pack in innovation.

