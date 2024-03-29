How female bodybuilders became the latest fashion muses





When fashion designers, as they often do, allude to the strength of women as inspiration for the clothes they make, they tend to think of the emotional resilience of their clients rather than their prowess on the bench press. But on the runway at New York brand Collina Stradas' fall 2024 show last month, a model in a sleeveless woven top and lace-lined athletic shorts proudly flexed her arms, and another, wearing a floral print shorts set, did just that. bicep curls with dumbbells made with kabocha squash (a reference to a photograph of a woman in Nepal weightlifting with pumpkins, explained the line's creative director, Hillary Taymour, 36). Combining traditionally feminine designs like ruffles and florals with nods to the gym, the collection seems to poke fun at the idea that femininity and strength could one day be seen as opposing forces. To emphasize the point, a third model carried her baby effortlessly down the runway with one arm.

Taymour is not the only one this year to highlight women's physical strength as a source of power. The film Love Lies Bleeding, released earlier this month, stars Kristen Stewart as a reclusive gym manager who falls in love and goes on a vengeful crime spree with a bodybuilder; Rita Bullwinkel's new novel Headshot follows the lives of eight teenage girls who each find a sense of purpose through their careers as competitive boxers. But this celebration of female muscles is particularly noteworthy in the fashion world, which has long favored weak bodies over athletic ones. A recent announcement British designer Stella McCartney's Adidas sportswear range features model and CrossFit Games athlete Reegan Finkel whose muscular physique contrasts with the slimmer bodies of previous campaigns lifting weights in a shimmering purple leotard. New York designer Emily Dawn Long introduced a pair of hand-beaded underwear with the logo of boxing brand Everlast in her fall collection, a riposte to the apocryphal metal chastity belts of yesteryear. And as part of its offering, the New York-based Womens History Museum's avant-garde clothing project included high heels adorned with leather boxing gloves. For her collection, Taymour and her team consulted with ethical bodybuilder types, she says, to accurately embody a spirit of physical strength in the clothes.

These collections are not entirely unprecedented: in 2017, fashion photographer Steven Klein photographed bodybuilder Joelle Lombardi. for Interview magazine; in 2021, as part of its spring couture collection for French house Schiaparelli, designer Daniel Roseberry presented dresses sculpted to suggest bulging abs and deltoids. But the ubiquity of emphasis on bodily power seems new. Costume and fashion historian Shelby Ivey Christie, 32, based in New York, attributes this, in part, to a broader cultural shift, she says, as the definition of what is beautiful and what that is feminine has expanded to include more athletic body types. She cites recent fashion magazine covers featuring professional athletes like tennis player Coco Gauff and gymnast Simone Biles. But while these recent displays of muscle on the runway are a statement of inclusiveness and strength, they can also be seen as a form of defense. We were discussing overturning Roe v. Wade, United States v. Rahimi, Christie said, referring to legal battles over abortion rights and the government's ability to disarm people who subject to restraining orders for domestic violence. There are a lot of concerns, she continues, about safety and women's bodies.

Those concerns were at the forefront this season for Brooklyn-based designer Willy Chavarria, 56, whose collection was accompanied by a film which showed models such as Paloma Elsesser and Dilone in various common areas, including a home gym, where cast members are seen doing bench presses. The whole story is about the need to protect ourselves from danger but also, more importantly, the need to protect others, Chavarria says. While the clothes most traditionally associated with women, dresses and skirts, tend to cling to the body or hang loosely from the body, Chavarria evoked the more structured forms of men's clothing in his runway collection, by showcasing angular blazers and roomy yet fitted sportswear, designed, he says, to provide protection and add volume. There is a territorial aspect to a lot of my work, especially when it comes to volume, he says. Reclaiming this presence in the world is very important, especially for marginalized people. And there is, of course, no more literal way to take up space and hold ground than with your body, the stronger the better.

