I always think of Florence Pugh's Oscar party dress, TBH





Florence Pugh she may be the queen of risky sheer looks.

She wore a stunning dress with a slightly sheer corset top to the Oscars.

For the Vanity Fair Oscars party, Pugh wore a sheer cream-colored dress with a peplum skirt that fell to a train. She went braless under the dress's completely sheer mesh top, adorned with lace detailing. Karwai Tang – Getty Images Pugh completed her look with a pair of bedazzled Christian Louboutin stilettos and a stunning diamond necklace and drop earrings from Bulgari. Daniele Venturelli – Getty Images Her blonde hair was styled in a side bun and her makeup featured a smoky eye with a nude lip. Taylor Hill – Getty Images One of Pugh's most famous red carpet dresses almost broke the Internet due to its sheerness. For Valentinos' fall/winter 2022/2023 haute couture show, she wore another hot pink sheer tulle dress with matching stiletto heels and a pink crystal handbag. Jacopo Raulé – Getty Images After receiving criticism online, Pugh took Instagram to approach the look: Look, I knew that when I wore this incredible Valentino dress, there was no way there wasn't going to be a comment about it. Whether negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing. I was excited to wear it, not a blink of an eye was nervous on my part. I wasn't before, during or even now after, she wrote in the caption. What has been interesting to watch and see is how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for all to see. Do you even do this with your job titles and professional emails in your bio..? This isn't the first time and it certainly won't be the last time a woman hears what's wrong with her body from a crowd of strangers. The worrying thing is how vulgar some of you men can be. Fortunately, I have accepted the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I'm happy with all the flaws that I couldn't stand to watch when I was 14, Pugh continued. To grow. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a lot easier, I promise. And all because of two pretty little nipples. She closed her post with #fuckingfreethefuckingnipple.

