Inside Dhakai, the Des Moines-based fashion tech company





When most people think of the fashion industry, their minds turn to places like New York or Los Angeles. But one thriving business is based in Des Moines.

DES MOINES, Iowa When most people think of the fashion industry, their minds turn to places like New York or Los Angeles. But one company that has shaken up the industry since hitting the scene in 2021 is based in the heart of downtown Des Moines: Dhakai.com. Owner and founder Russell Karim said he could move elsewhere if he wanted, but being made in Iowa is a point of pride. In a typical day, as Karim discusses with his team the different projects and improvements they can make to the products, he is well aware that being an entrepreneur has its twists and turns. The adjustments are important. We are a fashion technology company transforming a $100 billion promotional and uniform industry, he said. Karim's goal behind his business is to help small to medium sized brands and businesses build a relationship with their manufacturers and know exactly who makes their products. This way, customers also know who they are buying from. Millennials and Gen Z, we want to know where our products come from. Transparency is so important to this generation. They really need to know exactly where their products come from,” he said. “They really need to know how these products are made and how that aligns with their company values ​​and that's exactly why we come in . We've really built a technology that allows these promotional product distributors to source their products ethically, cost-effectively and know exactly where their products are made. For Karim, eliminating the middleman in the supply chain between customer and manufacturer wasn't just a business idea dreamed up overnight. Clothing and fashion touches a lot of people in Bangladesh, where I grew up, and I wanted to do something that could provide opportunities to these people,” Karim said. . Ultimately, we wanted to create more technology, create more resources that would help convey these benefits to the workers in these factories. » According to Forbes, Bangladesh is the second largest clothing exporting country in the world, behind China, accounting for more than 80 percent of Bangladesh's export earnings. Karim hopes Dhakai can make a lasting impact in his homeland. Getting women into the workforce, that's never been done before in this part of the world and I think fashion and the garment industry has done that for us and now when you bring in 50 percent of your female workforce, think about how this transforms a country. he said. Dhakai is now a bridge connecting two worlds. I have two roots: one root is in Iowa and one root is where I was born in Bangladesh, Karim said. Having attended UNI and the University of Iowa, keeping Dhakai home is a big deal for him. Today, serving more than 70 promotional distributors and their brands like the Philadelphia Eagles and Lowes, to name a few, he hopes all the stories bring us back here. This is the story of Iowa,” Karim said. “There are so many incredible businesses built in Iowa.” Karim hopes that in the next five to seven years, he will be able to create around a thousand jobs through Dhakai.

