guests are encouraged to choose the dress code that “makes you feel comfortable”





Runners at Royal Ascot have been asked to follow the dress code they feel most comfortable with in new guidelines marking a break from tradition at the 300-year-old sporting event. Although a smart dress code still applies to guests in the Royal Enclosure, the most exclusive area of ​​the summer racecourse, new wording has been implemented. In an apparent change to the code for this year, a note on the Ascot website states: Members and their guests must adhere to the guidelines outlined on this page, choosing to follow in full the dress code with which they feel most comfortable. comfortable. It comes after a new lookbook for 2024 racegoers suggested ways to bend sartorial rules and take a more gender-fluid approach, such as women wearing ties with dresses. Ascot is famous for its formal dress code and for many women the occasion automatically conjures up the image of the traditional ensemble: a dress, heels and a hat. Earlier this month, Daniel Fletcher, the fashion designer, revealed his racing lookbook as Royal Ascot's first creative director. The Cheshire-born designer, who until last year was creative director of Italian fashion house Fiorucci, is known for his style and for dressing celebrities including Harry Styles and Emma Corrin. Unveiling the new lookbook for the June races, he said: “I wanted to bring a new vision of fashion to the races. Whether flamboyant or understated, Royal Ascot gives us the chance to embrace the famous dress codes and dress up, encouraging freedom of expression through dressing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/03/29/ascot-royal-enclosure-guest-code-changed-gender-fluid/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos