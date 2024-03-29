Weekly Fashion Roundup: March 29

You are reading this month's free article.

This week, some of the biggest moments in fashion news included the crucial creative director announcement, new campaigns and collaborations and much more.

The announcement of Alessandro Michele as Valentino's new creative director has paved the way. At the same time, the announcement of Marine Serre as guest designer for Pitti Immagine Uomo 106.

Elsewhere, Coach revealed Jayson Tatum as the brand's new ambassador; Balenciaga has released its summer 2024 campaign; Supreme x MM6 Maison Margiela dropped its spring 2024 collaboration and Karl Lagerfeld's Paris apartment sold for $10.8 million.

Below, Hypebeast has rounded up the top fashion news of the week so you can stay on top of industry trends.

Alessandro Michele named new creative director of Valentino





Last week, it was announced that Pierpaolo Piccioli was leaving Valentino after a 25-year career with the luxury house. To the pleasant surprise of many, it was announced shortly that Alessandro Michele would be the next creative director of Valentino.

The designer notably spent 20 years at Gucci, holding the esteemed position of creative director from 2015 to 2022, where he took the Italian house into new fiscal territory. “It’s an incredible honor,” Michele told the outlet. I feel the immense joy and immense responsibility of joining a Couture House where the word beauty is engraved on a collective history made of distinctive elegance, refinement and extreme grace.

The designer will take up his duties at Valentino on Tuesday April 2. Michele's first collection for the house is planned for the spring/summer 2025 season, which will take place during Paris Fashion Week in September.

Marine Serre named guest designer for Pitti Immagine Uomo 106





Marine Serre has been announced as a guest designer for Pitti Immagine Uomo 106, taking place June 11-14 in Florence, Italy.

With her successful track record, which is also a mainstay of Paris Fashion Week, it makes sense that the designer would be selected for the famous Pitti Immagine Uomo event. The French designer is expected to unveil her men's show on Wednesday June 12 during the festivities. However, the location of the show has not yet been revealed.

It is an honor for me and my team to be the guest designer of Pitti Uomo this season, said Serre. We look forward to bringing the essence of MARINE SERRE to Florence, mixing craftsmanship in our own way and disrupting the lines of what is expected, putting imagination at the service of transformation.

Stay tuned for Hypebeasts' upcoming coverage of the Marine Serres menswear show at Pitti Immagine Uomo 106.

Coach welcomes Jayson Tatum as new ambassador





Coach is expanding its portfolio by welcoming Jayson Tatum as its new brand ambassador.

To kick off the new partnership, the Boston Celtics Small Forward appears in the brand's Spring 2024 campaign against pastel landscapes while wearing the Keyhole Square Gradient Sunglasses and Jackson Watch.

Jayson is an inspiring individual who captures the spirit of confidence and authentic self-expression at the heart of Coach, said Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers.

The Balenciaga summer 2024 campaign fools the eye with luxurious, seamless settings





Balenciaga unveiled its new summer 2024 campaign through a portfolio of still and animated portraits taken by Jitka Hanzlov.

The new campaign draws on the nature of trompe loeil with realistic settings that reveal refined ballrooms, lobbies and foyers. In these portraits, a line blurs between a three-dimensional person and a two-dimensional space, challenging ideas of luxury that interiors offer, the brand explained.

Additionally, the campaign features Demna's mother Ella, her husband BFRND, her former teacher Linda Loppa, actress Renata Litvinova, Krish Ghai, artist Eliz Douglas and a series of models like Tommy Blue, Simone Embrack, Bibi Hoad, Jay. Pak and more.

Supreme x MM6 Maison Margiela Spring 2024 collaboration





To liven up the Spring 2024 season, Supreme unveils its new collaboration with MM6 Maison Margiela.

The new collaboration incorporates pieces like a faux fur coat, deconstructed varsity jacket, distressed metallic work jacket, washed cotton suit and vest, hoodies and more. Across the range of items, the collaboration fuses iconic streetwear pieces from Supreme with the avant-garde tailoring of MM6 Maison Margiela.

The Supreme x MM6 Maison Margiela Spring 2024 collaboration was released via Supreme in the United States and will release on March 30 in Japan.

Karl Lagerfeld's futuristic Paris apartment sells for US$10.8 million





Karl Lagerfeld's Parisian apartment was sold for 10.8 million US dollars (10 million euros).

The late German fashion designer and creative director of Fendi and Chanel is still known as one of the most influential figures in fashion. Therefore, of course, his house had to correspond not only to his esteem but also to his personality.

Sold for a little more than double the guide price, the apartment is located in a 17th century building in the Paris Saint-Thomas d'Aquin district overlooking the Seine. The designer renovated the apartment to give it a futuristic style consisting of concrete floors and sandblasted glass walls as well as an entirely stainless steel kitchen.

Additionally, the apartment includes 2,800 square feet as well as a 540 square foot walk-in closet.