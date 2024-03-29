Fashion
Women in the fashion industry share tips for becoming more sustainable consumers
Are you trying to control your spending? Worried your shopping habits are contributing to landfill? Or maybe you're trying to break away from fast fashion for good?
Whatever your motivation, rethinking your approach to clothing shopping can be good for your budget and the planet. We spoke with a stylist, sustainability advocate, and designer to get some tips on how to maintain your personal style while being eco-conscious.
Stylist Emily Deneys
Emily Deneys works part-time as a stylist in the Victorian town of Castlemaine, Dja Dja Wurrung country.
She encourages her customers to shop their wardrobe instead by “showing them how they can revamp their clothes and see them in a different light.”
His approach:
Ms. Deneys' philosophy is “Buy less, but buy better quality”.
It may cost more, but she says you can spend time saving for a particular item.
She takes care of clothes with their longevity in mind, for example byclean an item of clothing instead of washing it.
What you can try:
She also recommends accept repetition. “There’s nothing wrong with wearing again,” Ms. Deneys says.
Ms. Deneys says she always suggests clients unsubscribe from email marketing from clothing companies, which is designed to entice you to continue purchasing.
Clare Press, sustainability advocate
Clare Press, based in Gadigal/Sydney, is the author of Wear Next, Fashioning the Future, which explores the future of the fashion industry. She is also the host of the Wardrobe Crisis podcast.
“We significantly over-consume and under-use our clothes,” Ms. Press says. She believes there is a “cultural shift” for the better happening.
His approach:
Press says she can't remember the last time she ordered an item of clothing online.
Instead, Ms. Press says she's “creative” when she wants to freshen up her outfits, borrow from a friend or buy second hand.
What you can try:
“If like me you already have a large wardrobe and already feel like you might have too much, then I encourage you to challenge the almost reckless urge to simply buy new things when you're feeling down or when you have a big event coming up,” she says.
Mrs. Press also says “there is nothing wrong with a thoughtful purchase that you care about,” but says it should realistically also fit within your budget.
Fashion designer Fernanda Covarrubias
Fernanda Covarrubias is a fashion designer from North Naarm/Melbourne, specializing in 'upcycled couture'.
Originally from Mexico, Ms Covarrubias moved to Australia eight years ago and works primarily with deadstock fabrics, a term used to describe leftover or unsold items from textile companies and clothing manufacturers.
His approach:
Ms. Covarrubias' wardrobe is a mix of her own designs, thrift store finds and other local independent designers.
The most important thing is know your own styleshe says.
“You can be sustainable no matter your budget, as long as you know your personal style.”
She says that even if you splurged on unique, locally made items, buy basic products from op storescan help you expand your wardrobe and wear more of your most exciting items.
What you can try:
As a designer, she says there's nothing worse than saving items in your wardrobe for special occasions.
“Wear your beautiful thing today. Make the most of them because you are investing in them. »
For first-time buyers, Ms. Covarrubius recommends take some time, make a list and go with a friend avoid “[coming] at home with a bunch of things you'll never wear” or being overwhelmed and not knowing where to start.
