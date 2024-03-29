Spring Fashion for Men: Add Perk Polos, Chinos, and More to Your Wardrobe





Guys, it's time to put a little spring in your step with a wardrobe refresh. Warm weather arriving means putting away your bulky layers and chunky knits and lightening up your look with crisp tees, versatile neutrals and lightweight basics. For endlessly wearable pieces this spring, check out Perk, one of our favorite menswear brands for quality shirts and chinos you'll wear again and again. In our review of Perk, we praised its Feel Good Chinos ($119), which our tester praised as “a soft, truly flattering chino that actually holds up after washing.” In fact, the chinos were so flattering that he had “never received so many compliments on them.” [his] “pants” while wearing them, already sold? Perfect for date nights thanks to the “backwards confidence” the pants inspire (in the words of our tester), as well as days at the office and smart-casual dressing events, Perk chinos are an obvious buy this spring . If you want a little more range of motion, the Feel Good Shorts ($99), which our tester called “a dream in terms of shape and fit,” have the same super-soft materials and flattering fit than chinos. Better yet, Perk is currently offering a Buy More, Save More deal at checkout to help you update your wardrobe on a budget. If you purchase two pairs of Feel Good chinos, you will receive a free Feel Good polo shirt with your order, valued at $89. If you purchase three pairs of chinos, you'll receive 25% off your order, plus a free polo shirt valued at $196. You can also purchase the Perk Packs and save up to $87 on three packs of chinos, pocket tees or polo shirts. Ahead, we've rounded up all the comfy basics worth shopping at Perk to up your style game this season. Top Picks for Spring at Perk Wellness polo shirt This modern fit, moisture-wicking polo shirt will help keep you comfortable, cool and relaxed. Well-being chinos Say hello to the best-crafted chinos you've ever owned. Wellness shorts Shorts with all the right support, in all the right places. Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time. Reviewed's product experts have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook,

Twitter,

Instagram,

Tic TacOr Flipchart for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reviewed.usatoday.com/style/features/mens-spring-fashion-polos-chinos-perk-apparel The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos