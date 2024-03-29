Lib Loser tries to tell JJ Watt how to dress his kid





Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Copy link

Leave it to some woman on Twitter with a Ukraine flag in her bio and a “Choose Love” banner to get into a vicious war of words with JJ Watt over how his son, Koa, is dressed. Early this Good Friday morning, JJ was going about his business over in London where the Watt family – JJ’s wife, Kealia, is there, too – was going about its business and dad decided to take some cute photos of his son. JJ uploaded three innocent photos of his son and that’s when “Choose Love” Dee decided to opine on the boy’s clothing. “Instead of dressing him as an infant model, why not put him in COMFORTABLE clothes that fit. We will still think he is cute no matter what he is wearing,” Dee piped up. Uh, Dee, what are you talking about? That kid is wearing like the most comfortable pea jacket multi-millionaires can buy. Who knows what kind of threading that knit hat is and those jogger pants are probably more comfortable than any brand new hoodie that Costco sells and we know damn well those Costco hoodies are INSANELY comfortable. Justin James wasn’t in the mood. He went on the attack. “Cheers Dee, I appreciate the parenting advice,” Watt fired back. “Koa has other jackets, but he runs and grabs this one every single morning when he wants to go on a walk. Want to know what’s not comfortable? You thinking you know when my son is comfortable,” JJ added. Oh, damn! Kill shot, Dee! Dee, who is a Keith Olbermann fan, wasn’t done parenting. “At his age he is grabbing what he is used to wearing/you ooo’d and aww’d about. Not what is a wise choice. As a parent you know this. My comment was about his comfort. Full stop,” Dee doubled down. To his credit, JJ went on with his day and didn’t reengage the lib idiot. He has better things to do, like run a soccer club, than wasting time destroying Dee, who clearly has nothing going on in life. Advantage: Watt. Are you willing to support Dee? I’d love to hear it. Email: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outkick.com/culture/jj-watt-woman-argue-over-how-his-son-is-dressed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos