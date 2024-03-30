This is what men look for in fashion

Men are dressing up again, but now they want more than just style.

Knit tops and pants, as well as versatile and seasonless products, have been hits in the men's category since last summer at Abercrombie & Fitch, which has repositioned itself as the brand aimed at older millennials in their 20s. And high-end denim brand Paige Earlier this month, it announced its entry into the men's footwear sector, with its first collection for spring 2024. Last October, Perry Ellis International signs a new licensing agreement with Peerless clothing for separates, suits, tuxedos, sport coats and men's coats for spring 2024. The license is for the Perry Ellis brand and its younger Original Penguin line then that the parent company is considering Generation Z. and a millennial customer base.

It looks like the emphasis on tailored clothing isn't going away anytime soon. That's the conclusion of a panel of menswear experts hosted by the Retail Marketing Society.

Simply put, people come to us to buy confidence, said Sid Mashburn. He is the founder of his eponymous specialty stores, which originally began as a bespoke men's specialty store. It now offers a women's line in Atlanta, but has since expanded to include stores in Houston, Dallas, Washington, DC, Los Angeles and New York.

Mashburn also said its tie business was up more than 50 percent this year, up significantly from the previous year. Guys want to dress up. They don't just want to dress just for the office. They kind of want to dress up to go out to dinner, he said.

Mashburn said each store has a master tailor who works with customers to create custom products. Although each store is very localized to meet the specific needs of its community, the retailer has a national customer base due to its e-commerce business. The demographic range of customers is wide, from high schoolers to 85-year-olds, he said, with an ideal balance between early 30s and early 50s.

We're really looking to build the ABCs that form the basis of a man's wardrobe. And this is how we sort of organize this: we take a triangle or a pyramid and cut it into two bifurcated branches. [components]. One side is good, better, and the other side is Core Plus in fashion, he said. While store associates chat with customers to find out what men are looking for, it's custom clothing that's Mashburn's largest classification and the retailer is doing good business in ready-to-wear and its offerings. personalized to measure.

Dressing up comes back. Men want just the right amount of style, but they don't want to sacrifice comfort and convenience, said Gihan Amarasiriwardena, co-founder and president of the Ministry of Supply.

The Ministry of Supply started its business by selling a dress shirt on Kickstarter that allowed for temperature changes. He said the model allows the company to launch new products through small batch production and then take it to the next level.

He said his brand's customers are looking for fitted silhouettes that have existed in their wardrobe for five years straight. While the pandemic led them to wear activewear with stretchy waistbands and sweatpants, they are now returning to the work environment and want to bring that comfort with them.

Amarasiriwardena said the brand's premise is based on the idea of ​​taking performance materials and applying them to the basics people wear every day to work. Although Nike and Under Armor used performance materials, he said they were primarily intended for the gym and weekend wear, but not for the office.

He said another change was that men were now abandoning their dry cleaning routine, preferring to machine wash at home. This has impacted business travel and travel in general. Everything in the Ministry of Supply line is machine washable.

For a business traveler, for example, this is very important because sometimes they don't have time to do dry cleaning overnight. For example, they want to wash at the sink and go straight to their next meeting, Amarasiriwardena said. He added that it is the combination of convenience and comfort that represents a key value proposition of the brand.

60% of customer acquisition is done by Facebook and the rest by a mix of Google, LinkedIn and the written press. Amarasiriwardena said that while the average value spent by a customer may be $220, that acquired through LinkedIn could be north of $600 since they are purchasing a full suit plus a dress shirt or two. He said acquiring founders, owners and similar professionals through LinkedIn has proven profitable, even though it doesn't have the same scale as Facebook. In addition to 3 times the average spend, these are customers who come back and buy again, he says.

The Ministry of Supply relies on some influencers, but not necessarily the typical Instagram or even TikTok user. One example is brands’ tracking of wearing behaviors. We find that there are these influencers who are very specific about packing light for a week, a backpack. These are hacker packs and their content works very well for us. Because it helps show use cases, he said, adding that the company finds other influencers for products that are a little more utilitarian and that's a model that works for the brand.

Joseph DeAcetis, menswear journalist and creative style director of Stylujo.com, as well as a former fashion stylist at Forbes, said he thinks a lot of streaming fashion shows are looking to create oohs and ahhs intended to provide shock value, but did not necessarily reflect what men look for in fashion. He said that while there are social media influencers, perhaps the real influencers in men's fashion are athletes, citing Michael Jordan as probably one of the biggest influencers in fashion. [in] sneakers.

DeAcetis also believes that dressing well is making a comeback and said there is data proving that dressing well in the office helps make one seem like they have both the skills and style to be considered like a leader.