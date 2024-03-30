Adopt tasty reds with these 7 fashion and beauty choices





Spring may be known for its pastels and floral prints, but I've noticed in the fashion and beauty world that savory reds have been everywhere lately. Berry, cherry, and strawberry reds have become one of the must-have colors of the season, and there are plenty of ways to incorporate savory red into your look this season. From sizzling clothing to delicately scented perfumes, discover these 7 daring fashion and beauty finds below. Show me your Mumu Be Mine mini dress | $148 Show me your mom A romantic date? Vacation plans? This gorgeous red Show Me Your Mumu mini dress is ideal for any fun night out and is an instant add to cart item. With all-over smocking that adds fun texture and a playful ruffled hem and neckline, this dress is ready to party. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Phlur Strawberry Letter Eau De Parfum | $99 Flur This new fragrance from Phlur is equal parts sweet and sensual. Called Strawberry Letter, it features notes of, you guessed it, strawberry, as well as plum nectar, florals, amber and tonka bean. This sophisticated blend balances fruity notes of strawberry and plum with elegant undertones of amber and tonka bean for a vibrant, sexy scent. Plus, I love the bright red color of this perfume which will stand out as a bold accent wherever you display it. ThirtyYears The Mini Drift Tote In Cherry | $88 30 years When experimenting with a color as bold as cherry red, I like to test the waters with accessories. This mini tote from ThirtyYears is the perfect way to do just that, acting as a fun and incredibly functional accessory. It's large enough to fit my phone and all the essentials and is made of nylon for easy cleaning. It even comes with a shoulder strap if you prefer to carry it hands-free. Polite Society Polite Pout in Strawberry Frosting | $21 Polite society Hydrate and plump your lips in just one step with this Polite Pout from Polite Society. This vegan formula gives your lips needed hydration with a hint of glossy color. Apply directly to your lips for a natural glossy look, or add it as a decoration over your favorite lipstick for added shine and plumpness. Billini Danaro Boots in Scarlet | $115 Billini Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter is here and country cool officially has its moment. Follow the trend in style with a pair of bright red cowgirl boots like this pair from Billini. It's a great statement shoe that will look iconic with a flowy mini dress or your favorite pair of cut-off jeans. Chillhouse Chill Tips from the 90s Model | $16 Relaxation house Give your nails a cherry red makeover without the hassle with these press-on nails from Chillhouse. These 90s Supermodel nails are a modern take on the French manicure with a half-moon at the base rather than the tip. I also love that I don't have to worry about a chipped red manicure with this set. LANEIGE Glowy Lip Balm in Berry | $19 THE SNOW LANEIGE is best known for its luxurious overnight lip masks, but its Lip Glowy Balm product gives the same nourishment to lips throughout the day. The Berry flavor is a fun, fresh scent to wear while giving your lips a little extra love.

