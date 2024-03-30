Love everything! Ivanka Trump sweetly holds Jared Kushner's hand at the Miami Open as the former first daughter stuns in a $500 pastel yellow midi dress

The Trump family is no stranger to court appearances, but Ivanka and her husband Jared took full advantage of theirs at the Miami Open tennis tournament tonight.

The loved-up couple looked happy and relaxed as they held hands during Carlos Alcaraz's quarter-final match against Grigor Dimitrov.

Ivanka wore a flowy $500 Cettire Self-Portrait knit midi dress as they took seats at Hard Rock Stadium with equally glamorous influencer Isabela Rangel Grutman and her hospitality entrepreneur husband, David Grutman.

And the pair shouted with enthusiasm as the Bulgarian beat his Spanish rival in straight sets under the floodlights and in wet conditions.

But Ivanka seemed to find time to make her own points to Jared, speaking animatedly as they enjoyed their front row seats.

The two held hands and chatted happily as the drama unfolded at Hard Rock Stadium.

There were shouts of encouragement as the players competed in the quarter-finals.

Jared seemed to admire his wife's outfit as they took their seats for the main event.

And they were soon captivated by the Bulgarian's fight against his young Spanish rival.

During the match, she also chatted with her friend Isabela, who married David in 2016 and has almost 500,000 followers on Instagram.

Since Ivanka's father, Donald, left the White House in 2021, the former first daughter and her husband, Jared, have been enjoying the Miami social scene and appear to have formed a close friendship with the Grutmans.

In January, she and Jared were seen dancing the night away at a Calvin Harris concert, where they received VIP treatment along with Isabela and David.

As Ivanka's father, Donald, prepares to resume his bid for the White House, Ivanka suggested that she and Jared will take a back seat this time around, focusing on her young family.

The couple posted a photo of themselves with their young son Theo to mark his birthday.8th birthday yesterdayaccompanied by a Miami Dolphins themed cake.

Your curiosity knows no bounds: from football to parkour, jujitsu, guitar, piano, Hebrew, rubiks cubes, Chinese, puzzles and poker, just to name a few. uns, Ivanka wrote on Instagram.

Every day, you amaze us with your never-ending quest to learn, explore, and master new skills. Your enthusiasm and joy in every adventure is truly inspiring.

Keep chasing your dreams, Theo, and never stop exploring. The world is yours to discover, one adventure at a time.

Game Cettire and Match: Ivanka seemed unfazed by the heat and humidity of the Miami evening as she arrived in her knit midi dress

Jared may not have been entirely focused as his wife made a strong point during the match

But Ivanka had an attentive friend in Brazilian influencer Isabela Grutman.

Ivanka and Isabela seemed engrossed in the intricacies of the game as it neared its conclusion.

Their tennis visit came a day after they paid a moving tribute to Theo on his eighth birthday, praising his “incredible, kind and endlessly curious” personality.

Ivanka is a long-time tennis fan and close friend of former world number one Serena Williams.

And her famous father is known for donning an ensemble of whites at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

In 2016, Ivanka was named one of her father's top advisers in the White House, and Kushner also played a leading role in brokering the Abraham Accords in an effort to bring peace to the Middle East.

He now works for Affinity Partners, a private equity firm he founded that invests Saudi money abroad.

Ivanka made her desire for a quieter life clear in 2022 when her father announced his presidential candidacy.

I love my father very much, the mother of three said in a statement.

This time, I choose to prioritize my young children and the privacy we create as a family.

I have no intention of getting involved in politics. Although I will always love and support my father, I will now do so outside of the political arena.