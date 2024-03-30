Fashion
Love everything! Ivanka Trump sweetly holds Jared Kushner's hand at the Miami Open as the former first daughter stuns in a $500 pastel yellow midi dress
The Trump family is no stranger to court appearances, but Ivanka and her husband Jared took full advantage of theirs at the Miami Open tennis tournament tonight.
The loved-up couple looked happy and relaxed as they held hands during Carlos Alcaraz's quarter-final match against Grigor Dimitrov.
Ivanka wore a flowy $500 Cettire Self-Portrait knit midi dress as they took seats at Hard Rock Stadium with equally glamorous influencer Isabela Rangel Grutman and her hospitality entrepreneur husband, David Grutman.
And the pair shouted with enthusiasm as the Bulgarian beat his Spanish rival in straight sets under the floodlights and in wet conditions.
But Ivanka seemed to find time to make her own points to Jared, speaking animatedly as they enjoyed their front row seats.
The two held hands and chatted happily as the drama unfolded at Hard Rock Stadium.
There were shouts of encouragement as the players competed in the quarter-finals.
Jared seemed to admire his wife's outfit as they took their seats for the main event.
And they were soon captivated by the Bulgarian's fight against his young Spanish rival.
During the match, she also chatted with her friend Isabela, who married David in 2016 and has almost 500,000 followers on Instagram.
Since Ivanka's father, Donald, left the White House in 2021, the former first daughter and her husband, Jared, have been enjoying the Miami social scene and appear to have formed a close friendship with the Grutmans.
In January, she and Jared were seen dancing the night away at a Calvin Harris concert, where they received VIP treatment along with Isabela and David.
As Ivanka's father, Donald, prepares to resume his bid for the White House, Ivanka suggested that she and Jared will take a back seat this time around, focusing on her young family.
The couple posted a photo of themselves with their young son Theo to mark his birthday.8th birthday yesterdayaccompanied by a Miami Dolphins themed cake.
Your curiosity knows no bounds: from football to parkour, jujitsu, guitar, piano, Hebrew, rubiks cubes, Chinese, puzzles and poker, just to name a few. uns, Ivanka wrote on Instagram.
Every day, you amaze us with your never-ending quest to learn, explore, and master new skills. Your enthusiasm and joy in every adventure is truly inspiring.
Keep chasing your dreams, Theo, and never stop exploring. The world is yours to discover, one adventure at a time.
Game Cettire and Match: Ivanka seemed unfazed by the heat and humidity of the Miami evening as she arrived in her knit midi dress
Jared may not have been entirely focused as his wife made a strong point during the match
But Ivanka had an attentive friend in Brazilian influencer Isabela Grutman.
Ivanka and Isabela seemed engrossed in the intricacies of the game as it neared its conclusion.
Their tennis visit came a day after they paid a moving tribute to Theo on his eighth birthday, praising his “incredible, kind and endlessly curious” personality.
Ivanka is a long-time tennis fan and close friend of former world number one Serena Williams.
And her famous father is known for donning an ensemble of whites at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.
In 2016, Ivanka was named one of her father's top advisers in the White House, and Kushner also played a leading role in brokering the Abraham Accords in an effort to bring peace to the Middle East.
He now works for Affinity Partners, a private equity firm he founded that invests Saudi money abroad.
Ivanka made her desire for a quieter life clear in 2022 when her father announced his presidential candidacy.
I love my father very much, the mother of three said in a statement.
This time, I choose to prioritize my young children and the privacy we create as a family.
I have no intention of getting involved in politics. Although I will always love and support my father, I will now do so outside of the political arena.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13251333/Jared-Ivanka-tennis-miami-donald-alcaraz-dimitrov.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Women's tennis ends spring trip with 5-4 loss to Averett
- Love everything! Ivanka Trump sweetly holds Jared Kushner's hand at the Miami Open as the former first daughter stuns in a $500 pastel yellow midi dress
- Trump and co-defendants ask appeals court to review ruling allowing Fani Willis to remain on Georgia election case
- Tolitoli Police Chief welcomes President Joko Widodo at Sultan Bantilan Tolitoli Airport –
- Google Podcasts will end soon, prompting users to switch to YouTube Music
- Erdoan says 'Century of Turkey' proposes overhaul of municipal services
- Russia-Ukraine War Live: Poland Activates Fighter Jets as Zelensky Predicts Putin's Next Target
- Daniela Melchior's path to Hollywood stardom with Road House
- 3 Breakout Candidates for Michigan State Football on Offense
- Adopt tasty reds with these 7 fashion and beauty choices
- EltaMD Rings the Bell at the New York Stock Exchange to Continue the Celebration of National Dermatologist Day
- “We were so close”: Woman describes near miss with bridge collapse