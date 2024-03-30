



Fashion and Sport at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs showcases the great Parisian fashion houses, but it also takes a deep dive into the historical connections between what's shown on the runways, the way we dress today, and the role the movement played during centuries in their shaping. Rather than rehashing googleable elements like those that creative directors have designed for Olympic uniforms over the years, the show takes viewers out of modern-day Paris and back to ancient Greece, the Renaissance and the Middle Ages. Paid courses in this era transformed survival mechanisms like hunting and fighting into entertainment or opportunities to peacock and prove themselves. Period manuscripts, clothing, and artwork illustrate how this era ultimately spurred textile innovation and even women's liberation through the rise of bifurcated pants. Although armchair art historians are probably well-versed in thescandalcaused by Elisabeth Vige le Bruns portrait of Marie Antoinettein shirtthey are undoubtedly unaware of the tumult caused by Louis-Auguste Brunsmasculinized hunting portraitroyal. In it, she is easily mistaken for an unnamed nobleman as she rides astride the horse (instead of the sidesaddle) in men's hunting clothing. Each of these elements was new for the time, and together they caused such a sensation that the artist created a second, moresocially acceptable versionof the image.

It is this skillful use of surprise that curator Sophie Lemahieu deploys with striking effect. For example: Interwar Europe is often credited with propelling women toward modernity, and the clothing on display highlights how quickly these changes occurred. Within 40 years, the ankle-length poplin dresses of the Victorian era were replaced by prototype bikinis. 1930s swim ensembles like a cotton-and-linen Herms short suit, a knitted jersey pantsuit straight out of a Chanel resort collection, and a high-waisted two-piece swimsuit seem surprisingly contemporary. Speaking of Chanel, her knitted jersey suits from the 1920s and breezy dresses from the '30s boldly position her as the godmother of athleisure. In a show rich in moments of discovery, everyone stands out from the others. Like Ren Lacoste, the forefather of the eponymous brand as it exists today, Lemahieu shares that designers Emilio Pucci, Ottavio Missoni and André Courrges were also accomplished and passionate athletes who considered comfort and mobility in their loan -to wear. It is not enough to play and win, said Lacoste as quoted by Lemahieu. Style matters too. The incessant buzz of the fashion industry news cycle can make it seem like five years in the industry is a lifetime. The final galleries, dotted with neon '80s Gym-Tonic lycra outfits and '90s tracksuits from Juicy Couture and Sonia Rykiel, highlight the small nature of the industry's present moment. For the finale, visitors journey through vintage and contemporary sports-inspired couture, newly contextualized by centuries of art, history and cultural shifts.

