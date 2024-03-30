SWAIA's First Native Fashion Week: Tickets Available Now





The Southwest Association for Indian Arts is gearing up for its first Native Fashion Week in Santa Fe. The event will be held May 2-5 and will be held at various locations throughout New Mexico's capital. In addition to plenty of opportunities to see models walk the runway in modern pieces fused with tradition, there will also be a VIP cocktail reception at the Governor's Mansion that will serve as the opening gathering of the event. The Santa Fe Convention Center will host pop-up shops and activation spaces during Native Fashion Weeks where visitors can interact with fashion designers and participate in demonstrations. There will be a VIP fashion party hosted by Native American Art Magazine at La Fonda on the Plaza in the Lumpkins Ballroom. These events require tickets, but the free and open-to-the-public event will be held at the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture, a symposium on indigenous fashion taking place in the museum's Katheryn OKeeffe Theater. At this event, visitors will be able to explore contemporary topics related to North American indigenous fashion with expert-led panels. To view the full schedule and purchase tickets for events at the Southwest Association for the Indian Arts' inaugural visit, Native Fashion Week. SWIA.org.

