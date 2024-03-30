



CHARLOTTE, NC (QC Life) – If you are always on top of the latest fashion trends, an avid Vogue reader, model or fashion designer, this is for you. Matt Olin with Charlotte is Creative brought our attention to the new Charlotte Shout! addition, Shout! Elegant and introduced us to an up-and-coming Charlotte-based fashion designer Will White. White joined the show today to tell us about a range of fashion events visitors can expect over the coming weeks and to showcase some of his latest designs. According to White, fashion enthusiasts can explore two fashion pop-up stores at Fashion linelocated in the Overstreet Mall, featuring local designers and wearable artists. The mall will also host a free public fashion installation, Fashion Iconsexhibiting 15 uniquely designed mannequins created by 13 of the city’s top design talents each day during the festival. White also drew our attention to Shout! Chic Workshop Series they organize every Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Chic Design Suite for the duration of Charlotte Shout! Attendees can expect a range of workshops, demonstrations and talks, led by local designers. On top of that, three Charlotte-based artists created the Shout! Chic Commemorative T-Shirt Collection, in collaboration with MacFly Fresh, is a capsule collection of three limited edition wearable art pieces featuring their designs. You can buy the T-Shirts here. There is more! The talented designer encouraged us to attend the Cinema under the stars Cruella Family Movie Night at Victoria Yards on Friday, April 12 at 6 p.m. and be ready for some really cool surprises. Tickets are available here. For the full schedule, see Charlotte screams! website and for more information on Will White, check out his website and follow him Instagram. Copyright 2024 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wbtv.com/2024/03/29/incorporating-fashion-into-charlotte-shout-with-local-designers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos