Gators women's tennis wins sixth straight in dominant fashion
You can never have enough experience on a tennis court, and Florida graduate student Carly Briggs proves it.
The former Tennessee transfer is now in her third year at UF, where she has firmly established herself as one of the team's leaders.
Briggs, who moved throughout Florida's singles lineup, took to Court 2 Friday night.
There, she made quick work of junior Maria Rizzolo of Mississippi State in straight sets 6-2, 6-0.
Briggs' victory was the second point in the No. 14 Gators' (11-7, 7-2 SEC) 4-0 win over Mississippi State (10-11, 0-8 SEC).
It was Florida's sixth straight victory, the second longest winning streak in the SEC.
In doubles, UF came out strong, capturing its fifth straight doubles point.
On Court 2, Florida's freshman duo of Qavia Lopez and Briggs continued their momentum, defeating Mississippi State's freshman duo of Jayna Clemens and Rizzolo, 6- 2.
The win made Lopez and Briggs undefeated as a team, improving their doubles record to 4-0.
The Gators then won the doubles point thanks to the efforts of their other undefeated pair, junior Alicia Dudeney and freshman Malwina Rowinska.
The Florida duo defeated the Mississippi State team of freshman Athina Pitta and graduate student Alexandra Mikhailuk on Court 1. The victory also moved them to 4-0 this season as a duo .
The Gators continued to dominate in singles, where they won the first set on five of six courts.
Briggs earned Florida's second point of the day with his Court 2 win over Rizzola, which was his fourth victory in his last five matches.
Then, Lopez brought the Gators back to within one point of victory with his 6-2, 6-1 victory over Mississippi States Pitta.
Dudeney then earned victory in Florida with a straight-sets victory over Mississippi State senior Chloe Cirotte, 6-2, 6-3.
With the match ending 4-0, one doubles match and three singles matches were unlucky to finish.
The doubles match on Court 3 between Florida sophomore Rachel Gailis and junior Bente Spee and Mississippi State sophomore pair Dharani Niroshan and freshman Ava Rath was even 5-5 at the end.
On Court 1, Gailis was one game away from finishing against Mississippi States' Mikhailuk, as she led 6-1, 5-3 at the end of the match.
On Court 5, Rowinska led 1-0 over Mississippi States Clemens and led 7-6, 4-1 at the finish.
Florida sophomore Sophie Williams was also in action on Court 6 in her third singles match of the season.
She lost the first set to Mississippi State junior Alessia Tagliente 6-3, but trailed 4-2 in the second set to finish.
Florida will look to continue its winning streak when it hosts Mississippi at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Contact Max Bernstein at [email protected]. Follow him on X @maxbernstein23.
