My fashion predictions for this summer

Ladies, summer is almost here.

It's spring, so you all know what that means: get your outfit options ready for the free three months of the year.

On that note, I observed.

I have some calculations on what all the girls will be wearing at the end of May, and I'm excited.

It will be a combination of girly and chic with a touch of fun and exploration.

Let's go.

Capris

Don't look at me funny.

I can sense this trend.

Can you imagine the cutest pair of low-rise, flared khaki capris paired with a kitten heel and flowy top?

Your daydream from the 2000s is calling to you and you should answer it.

Also, sue me, they are functional.

I'm always between hot and cold and usually on the colder side.

Or even a moment of leisure.

I saw a little something on Skims that I could live with.

That's right, capri leggings.

A reminder now that I've dug into those capris have a bad taste in my mouth.

Sometimes all I can see is jeans or sportswear paired with socks and sneakers.

I just shivered.

But worry no more, the girls will right this wrong.

It's time to show off those gorgeous calves.

Glitter

You might think I'm in the 2000s right now, but you have to have vision.

An orange tank top with the prettiest grapefruit colored sequins in a floral pattern.

I can see your tan reflected in their glow now and it looks so beautiful.

There is something so simplistic and feminine about glitter.

They're not really there, but they are.

They are always synonymous with pleasure.

Besides, who made clothes boring?

No, I don't want to wear a simple gray t-shirt when I could be wearing something bright.

Uh.

Flowers

This top you are imagining brings me to my next point, flowers. Everywhere.

I think, again, one of the prettiest and most simplistic things is a flower.

Girls are good at applying the right amount of beauty with the most perfect feeling of simplicity.

It is found in flowers.

Flower leis, flowers on shoes, flowers on handbags, all the work has to happen.

We are women, we are beautiful, perfect and effortless. Let's deploy the troops.

Nothing boring though.

Big jewelry

This is something I see coming back slowly but not fast enough.

I see the work in progress, these thick, abstract gold hoops.

I want to see these bracelets!

I want to see these headlines!

I want to see these rings that don't allow you to completely close your hand!

Wearing big jewelry is one of the ways to revamp any look.

It is a timeless fact.

I need the details. I want it.

Especially the glass jewelry, I can't wait.

Eye shadow

For my last take, some of you may say that he never left, but he did.

Eyeshadow left the station some time ago.

I hate to tell you.

We've all been so tormented by the 2014-2018 era of fanatical eyeshadow palettes in colors that no one should wear.

I mean no one.

What was I doing with a 49 color eyeshadow palette?

Nothing good, that's what.

The best way to do eyeshadow is to stick to the simplest way to do it.

I'm talking about your mother's drugstore palette from Neutragena with four colors and they are all a soft pink version.

I beg you.

Trust me.

It's the perfect combination for your beautiful eyes in this summer sun.

I could go on and on.

I have so many takes for this summer but I think it's all driven by the excitement of actually being in the summer season.

I hope you guessed my theme for these shots, but if not, really have fun and enjoy the fun of clothes and accessories and dressing up.

All these predictions remind me of pleasure, freshness, light and love.

Plus, these are all things that I think have gotten a bad rap over the years.

Let's redeem them and maybe feel a little more redemption in ourselves because of it.

I can't wait to see what you all come up with.