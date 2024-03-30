Five fits with: eyewear expert Garrett Leight

At what point in constructing your outfit do you think about your glasses? I wondered how Garrett Leight, founder of a well-known and cult eponymous eyewear brand, would answer this question. I have a ridiculous amount of images since I need them to see, so it turns out we have similar methods. Garretts has the kind of laid-back attitude Californians are known for, with the personal style to match. Say what you will about the West Coast and his style, the man looks and feels comfortable, which is a recurring theme in this column. Without comfort, you can't really have style.

We met during Garrett's recent business trip to New York to discuss starting his own company; finding inspiration in his father's iconic brand, Oliver Peoples; why art and architecture don't move things for him the way style and people do; And much more.

Adjust one

Sweater from Jaja Paris, shirt from Second/Layer, pants from Carhartt, sneakers from New Balance, rings (all through) from Cartier or vintage, watch from Cartier and sunglasses from Garrett Leight California Optical.

How did your father's work at Oliver Peoples impact you? Did you always think you would end up in the same job?

It had an impact on me, but no, I never thought I would end up in the same profession. I was a Division 1 scholarship athlete and tennis player. All I was interested in was sports and music, and then I got a job at MTV, even though my dad asked me to work for him once I finish university. I really didn't want to. The MTV ladder didn't seem like something you could realistically climb at all. After six months there, I went to work for my father and fell in love with the entrepreneurial environment and family atmosphere he had created. It seemed like people loved it, loved working there, and loved the product. Then I started my own thing. I opened a store on Abbot Kinney and the rest is history, but who he is and what he built certainly has an influence on me. And now more than ever, I care about it and I'm interested in its history. I am inspired by it.

Just about every style of sunglasses and price point exists these days. How do you continue to create new frames and keep the brand fresh?

There is a learning curve, even for an expert like me. Ultimately, the reason we are here and have power is because we created a design DNA that really resonated with people when we launched our collection in 2010. We also built an organization made up of truly great people and have delivered great products and services all the time. the things you need. A bit of luck and a great story too to get to where we are today. But to keep doing it, we must not forget who we are and why people love us. Not getting carried away by what people might say is all the rage right now, unless we can do it in a way that feels original to us. People always want to copy the hottest brand. We don't do it.

Adjust two

18 East vest and jeans, Metalwood shirt, Salomon sneakers, Omega watch, Goro's necklace and Garrett Leight California Optical sunglasses.

How do clothing and style influence your eyewear design process? Do they take it into account?

Yes. What interests me in life is humans and how humans interact with each other. For the most part, the things I really enjoy from humans have to do with music and fashion. I am attracted to a certain type of individual who expresses themselves in certain ways. Architecture, for some reason, doesn't inspire me. I respect it, but I'm not the type to go look at a building and say, “Look at the lines on that.” I have a team of people who help me incorporate these elements into the design of our frames. Then perhaps you will see filigrees inside the temple inspired by 18th century architecture. But art doesn’t inspire me in a traditional way. How you express yourself through the fabrics you wear and the cuts you put together as part of a character influences how I perceive something. The colors or materials I choose or if I really like lightweight lenses or mirrored lenses or metal frames, that matters because it comes from the source of a human being. And I look at this whole image of a person.

What have you learned about choosing the right pair of glasses or sunglasses? Do you have any rules?

It depends on your comfort level with your personal style. I believe if you're confident and comfortable, you can wear a frame that's too small, too big, maybe a certain color that shouldn't work, if you know how to put them together. I will often wear a very small frame. Billie Eilish just wore this frame that my dad is in love with, and it's so small on her, but it has such a vibe. This looks amazing. That said, there are a few shape rules: If you have a heart-shaped face or a square-shaped face, you should technically go for the opposite shape. Clear acetates will appear smaller, so if you're worried about having a large head, you don't want to choose a light color. Things of that nature certainly apply, and that's what our opticians and stylists in our stores are there for. If you are not comfortable, we can help you. But ultimately, if you're confident, you have the freedom to wear any size, material or color if you know how to do it.

Adjust three

Marina Leight Atelier jacket, LEH sweater, Promenade pants, New Balance sneakers, Cartier watch and Garrett Leight California Optical sunglasses.

How do glasses interact with your style?

Personally, I have a very classic taste in glasses. I'll never have as much fun with my glasses as I would with a jacket. For me, it's the last thing I choose. First I get dress pants, a shirt, then even shoes. Glasses are literally the last thing. I can choose almost anything. At this point you get into more of a conversation about colors. For me it interacts from a color perspective because every image will be classic. Every frame, subjectively or objectively, will fit my face.

Has your personal style changed a lot from when you started your brand to now?

Oh yeah. Massively. I've always been interested in clothes, but I would say my style as a teenager wasn't very strong. I didn't know it from a young age, but some people were just natural; I have always been a chameleon. My community has become more fashion-oriented, with people who have a strong sense of style. I have many mentors, whether I know it or not, and they influence the way I choose to dress today. I'm sure this will change again in the future. This is literally changing right now. I've noticed over the last couple of years that I just love comfort and comfort, so much so that I wear some of the things I would wear at home to the office. I do not care. I look good, it happens to be sweatpants and a T-shirt. So yes, it has changed a lot. It's constantly evolving.

Adjust four

Kith sweater, Todd Snyder polo shirt, John Bull pants, Feit shoes, anOnlyChild bag and Garrett Leight California Optical glasses.

How do your collaborations come about?

Mostly organically, through relationships. For example, we did one with Josh [Peskowitz] because he's family and he's awesome. Rimowa is probably one of our biggest and strongest collaborations, and they've been actively reaching out to us. Same thing with FootJoy. I am a great golfer. I love golf and this has been a huge success for us as well. Clare Vivier was a very strong collaboration. It's an older one.

What are some of your favorite brands and why?

18 East, of course. If I want to do it, I'm definitely a Dries Van Noten guy. I live in my Salomons and have Hokas, but I much prefer the Salomons. I do not know why. The Hokas are probably more comfortable. I still prefer the Salomons, maybe it's just a matter of aesthetics. I am obsessed with my Cartier watch. I love Cartier. It’s a great, timeless brand.

What is your favorite place you have traveled to?

It's probably Negril. It was truly the best. I was also there during the Olympics and I was in this hotel and the Jamaican relay team won gold. You could have died in the pool, you would have died. The whole hotel, regardless of where they worked, was at the restaurant cheering them on, including my wife and I. It was just an awesome time. The real answer is Jamaica, but I almost said Jackson Hole because we went there last year and absolutely loved it.

Fit five

Supreme shirt, sweater (held) by RRL, Dries Van Noten pants, New Balance sneakers, Cartier watch and Garrett Leight California Optical sunglasses and hat.

What is the next destination you hope to travel to for the first time?

I want to go to Gozzer Ranch in Idaho. Many of my friends have been there in recent summers. I never really did it [with my kids]. My dad used to do this with us, where we would go to the river and get on a boat and take the kids tubing. I just can't believe I've still never been to southern Italy. So internationally, probably there.

If you had to wear one outfit for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Sweatpants and a shirt.

What is the shirt?

Right now, it's this Abercrombie T-shirt. I don't know. I'm lazy when it comes to that. I found this shirt and it's perfect and it's so comfortable. And you'll catch me on the weekends literally wearing Abercrombie sweatpants and an Abercrombie t-shirt. For the rest of my life, it doesn't have to be this brand, but a cozy shirt and cozy sweatpants. And Lusso Clouds.

Is there a framework of yours that you would lock yourself into for the rest of your life?

There's no right answer, but Kinney sure does. It's my bestseller and it's suitable for everyone.