Cowboy Carter Western looking to buy





Photo-illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images, Retailers For more of Cuts' favorite fashion, beauty, and home finds, subscribe to the WeeklyCutting Shop Newsletter. As a long-time member of the Beyhive whose guilty pleasure is country music (sue me!), today is a big day. Huge, actually, because today is the day Beyoncé released the second act ofRenaissance, a country album of 27 tracks titled Cowboy Carter. After initially announcing the project during the Super Bowl, the star later explained its origin in a lengthy Instagram post. This album was more than five years in the making, she wrote. It was born out of an experience I had years ago where I didn't feel welcome and it was very clear that I wasn't. But, through this experience, I dove deeper into country music history and studied our rich music archives. In the post, Beyoncé also noted that she did not consider Cowboy Carter which includes features from Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Miley Cyrus to become a country album; for her, it's just a Beyoncé album. Yet the cover art and promotional material scream otherwise. She's been offering us rodeo-cowgirl couture for weeks, notably at the Grammys in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton by Pharrell, on the cover of Texas Hold Em and 16 Carriages, and in several Instagram photos posted before the album's release. Whether or not Cowboy Carter is actually a country album is still up for debate, but its inevitable influence on fashion and culture at large is not. It's time to invest in a pair of cowboy boots because the western aesthetic is about to be everywhere (especially since Bella Hadid is also embracing her inner horsewoman these days). To help you reignite your cowgirl era, we've rounded up the best western-inspired pieces to add to your wardrobe now. Read on to shop our favorite denim corsets, fringe skirts, studded jackets, bolo ties, cowboy hats and more. Whether you're looking for a corset, crop top, or collared shirt, these denim pieces are Western-inspired without being overtly yes, but the modern cuts, metal details, and stitching make them feel fresh and edgy. avant-garde. If you want to join in on the western trend but don't want to wear real chaps (which is totally understandable), try these jeans that create the illusion of chaps with thoughtfully designed panels, embroidery and cutouts placed. Denim, fringed and suede skirts and dresses are quintessentially cowgirl; These picks are our favorites. Why opt for a standard denim jacket when these elevated versions from Mango and COS exist? For those who prefer leather, this Sandro jacket which features a boxy shape and embroidered designs adorned with studs is a standout (plus, it's 55% off right now!). The Pradas leather bolo tie is probably the best piece on this entire list, but if it's too literal for your tastes, try a black cowboy hat or a cool belt with an oversized buckle instead. You absolutely must own a pair of cowboy boots if you want to participate in this trend. Shop Paris Texas if you're looking for classic silhouettes with unexpected design details or Staud if you prefer a modern take on the traditional cowboy boot. Want to splurge? You can't go wrong with these python scale embossed mid-calf boots from Khaite. Subscribe to the Cut Shop newsletter. A stylish weekly guide to help you make good choices about where you spend. Vox Media, LLC Terms of Use and Privacy Notice By submitting your email you agree to our Terms And Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us. Related

