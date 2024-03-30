13 Spring Transitional Fashion Finds

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If there's one thing we love here We, it’s transitional clothing! With spring Finally going on, it seems we still haven't reached the season in many parts of the country. But that shouldn't stop you from preparing for the sunniest, brightest days ahead. As people get back into the swing of commuting to the office, it's the perfect time to talk about professional fashion finds that can double for social cocktails without adding too many clothes or taking things off!

Whether you want breezy dresses or structured pants to do it all, there's a piece of clothing that will help you transition seamlessly from day to night. We've rounded up 13 spring fashion finds that can go from office hours to happy hour — keep reading to see our picks!

Tops

1. Button it: This buttoned shirt demonstrates that it’s all about business, but can also relax – only $89!

2. Chic and casual: throw this away buttoned cotton shirt with pants or jeans for a versatile look — only $50!

3. Smooth satin: For an enhanced finish, opt for this gloss oversized satin button-down shirt and put on your favorite pair of heels – it was $250, now just $188!

4. Vintage atmosphere: This slike a button has slightly dramatic shoulders with exaggerated cuffs for a sleek retro aesthetic – was $35, now only $33!

Dresses

5. Day and night badges: For those who want a day or evening dress, this long sleeve pleated dress will be up to the task – only $99!

6. Formally informal: This vscocktail dress works during business hours and well after – only $53!

7. Draw yourself: For a traditional desktop option, this bodycon pencil dress will help you look sleek and polished – only $40!

8. Boss and CEO atmosphere: This blaser dress is the ideal fusion of business and leisure – only $29!

Pants

9. Daily essential: These wide legs pants are fluid and airy – only $40!

10. Closet Staple: These wide legs cropped suit pants work with heels or flats – just $32!

11. Nostalgia for the 70s: Do not do that hhigh waisted palazzo pants Do you want a nod to the 70s? You can showcase your talent for generational fashion with the help of these beauties – just $34!

Shoes

12. She is serious: Put them on pointed toe pumps with any ensemble for a sophisticated finish — only $99!

13. Tie it with a knot: These bh very decoratedhigh heels are beyond cute and adaptable – only $49!