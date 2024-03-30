One Week Boutique offers children's clothing and toys at great prices





One Week Boutique is a biannual 3-day consignment event held in the spring and fall. The spring event will take place April 4-7 at the Tucker Civic Center. Gently used children's items from hundreds of local families at prices up to 90% off retail will be available. The One Week store started in spring 2006 with 50 consignors and 2,500 items for sale in a 4,000 square foot space serving 250 shoppers. Today, 33 sales later, they have over 700 consignors, over 80,000 items in a 35,000 square foot space, with over 6,000 buyers at each sale. Everything is organized by size, gender and category for easy shopping. This is a great way to reduce the cost of growing. Being a sender is easy. If you're looking to clean out your kids' old belongings, this is a great way to not only make a little money, but also help other moms. After registering as a shipper, which normally costs around $15, you are ready to enter your items into the system. This includes writing a description for your item and its price. Then you print the labels and label your items. Once your items are tagged, you then drop off your items at your selected drop-off time. You watch your items sell and at the end of the sale you receive 60% of your sales. You can also choose to donate items that don't sell at the end. The week-long in-store sale is fully curated and jam-packed with newborn to junior sized clothing for boys and girls, as well as shoes, toys, movies, home decor, bikes, books, baby items, furniture, clothing maternity ward and a clothing store for women and men. . Prices start at $3 and admission and parking are free on sale days. Sunday is Discount Day with 50% off most items from 9am to 3pm. Some of the local charities that benefit are: Brehon Institute, Tallahassee Area Foster and Adoptive Parent Association, PHI Center, Oasis Center for Women and Girls, and local schools and libraries. The store's one-week consignment sale accepts cash and credit cards. Find more details at theoneweekboutique.com. If you are going to Wednesday April 3, 5 p.m.-9 p.m.: Private shipper pre-sale. 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday. Consignor places are still available. Marking entrance open until 4/2 to enter items to be dropped off on 4/2 and 4/3 at the civic center. Wednesday April 3, 3 p.m.: Paid public entrance ticket in advance. Public paid pre-sale options, different entry times available. Full timetables on the website. Thursday April 4, staggered entry times: Pre-sale entry ticket for Public Hero. New/Expecting Moms and Adoptive/Foster Parents, HEROS – Teachers, Child Care Staff, First Responders, Military, Hospital Staff. Friday April 5, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.: General admission, free. Saturday April 6, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: General admission, free. Children and strollers welcome. Sunday April 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: General admission, free. Children and strollers welcome. Many items are marked half price.

