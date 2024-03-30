Fashion
BYU volleyball earns victory over Concordia in unusual fashion Deseret News
BYU won its third straight match Friday night against Concordia, but for the first time in nearly seven weeks, it didn't take five sets to do it. The Cougars needed just three sets at Smith Fieldhouse to beat Concordia and earn the sweep.
BYU won with set scores of 25-21, 29-27 and 25-21.
Well, get a win whenever we can, BYU coach Shawn Olmstead said when asked if he earned a sweep for the first time since February. If (we have to) play more or win in five or four, I consider that we have more opportunities to play and we need those reps.
The Cougars found themselves in a fight early, despite playing at Smith Fieldhouse for the first time since a Feb. 24 loss to UCLA.
They gave up, Olmstead said of Concordia. Thanks to them, they didn't just fold up and get out of here. I don't think we played at the level we were playing lately because the guys played really, really well.
BYU was on an upward trend into the evening, sitting in third place in the MPSF thanks to three wins in its last four matches. Concordia, on the other hand, was going in the opposite direction, remaining winless in league play and seeking its first win in over a month.
Still, the Golden Eagles didn't make things easy for the Cougars on Friday. BYU used a .583 hitting percentage in the opening set to win the first game. The Cougars began to pull away from the Golden Eagles midway through the set, scoring four straight points to take a 16-12 advantage. BYU never trailed again in the first set, staying in control, but never extending its lead beyond four points.
The Cougars trailed for most of the next set, taking a 2-1 lead and not again until 18-17 thanks to a service ace from senior opposite hitter Kupono Browne. The two schools went back and forth from there, earning identical scores of 20-27 before BYU scored the final two points to go up two sets.
These sets can change things a lot, Olmstead said of his team's second-set victory. It was a great moment. We had a few set points, easy serves, and we just hesitated and talked to the guys about it. They must be confident at all times.
BYU led almost the entire final set of the evening, showing little hesitation and looking like it could escape with a lopsided victory. After extending their advantage to eight points, the Cougars had to withstand a comeback from the Golden Eagles that brought the visitors within two at 23-21. However, it would be as close as Concordia would go down the stretch, with BYU scoring the next two points to end the game.
I was proud of the guys who held on,” Olmstead said. You will achieve a victory every time you can get it. They're not as easy to find as we sometimes like to think, so we're going to win, that's for sure.
BYU entered Friday's match having beaten Concordia in nine straight meetings, losing just four sets to the Golden Eagles in that span. Things remained much the same, with another one-sided victory for the Cougars.
Tomorrow night, BYU will face Concordia again at Smith Fieldhouse where it will also honor seniors Browne, Gavin Julien and Jon Stanley in the school's final home game of the season. The competition is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and can be viewed live on BYUtv.
